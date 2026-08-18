It's Still Too Hot for My Autumn Outfits—7 Transitional Staples I'll Be Relying On for the Time Being

Elegant dressers will be coming back to these 7 transitional staples from now until autumn. Scroll down to see and shop them.

Brittany Davy&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
It&#039;s Still Too Hot for My Autumn Outfits—7 Transitional Staples I&#039;ll Be Relying On for the Time Being
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

I’m well aware that it might sound strange that I’m talking about autumn in the middle of what feels like our hundredth heatwave here in the UK, but anyone who has lived in or even just visited this country knows just how quickly the temperature can change. And although we’re all still enjoying our tank tops, linen trousers, and flip-flops for the time being, as we approach the end of August, the transitional season is not far off. And this can only mean that it’s time to start thinking about the elegant staples that will form the basis of my summer-to-autumn transitional capsule wardrobe.

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Now, when it comes to building a refined transitional capsule, it’s not about following every trend or fad. Rather, I’ve decided that for 2026, I'm all about simple yet elevated elegance—focusing on timeless, versatile basics that can be dressed down for casual days out and then taken seamlessly into mid-weather evenings with just a few easy wardrobe swaps. So after much careful thought and consideration, I’ve managed to direct my attention to the seven staples that will define my wardrobe this season. The kind of clothing that never feels overdone, no matter how many times you reach for it, and also remains so classic that it’s guaranteed to last in your transitional wardrobe for many years to come.

So if you, too, are planning to refresh your between-season capsule, then you’re in the right place. Keep scrolling to discover the seven polished staples making the foundations of my capsule wardrobe this transitional season.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

7 Transitional Staples I'll Be Relying On Until Autumn

1. Lightweight Bomber Jacket

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @clarabergertorres)

Style notes: Whether I’m throwing it over a tank top and tailored trousers for a day around the city or layering it over a blouse and satin midi skirt for an evening out, a lightweight bomber is a transitional must-have. I already own a classic-cut cream iteration like above, so I’m now on the hunt for a style with a slightly elevated twist. Think pretty scarf-detailing, chic high-necklines and dramatic puff sleeves.

Shop the Staple:

2. Relaxed Cotton Shirt

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style notes: A relaxed button-down shirt remains in my capsule regardless of the season, but as the temperature starts to drop, I’ll be swapping out my linen iterations for cotton styles that will pair well with jeans, skirts, and Bermuda shorts alike. It’s easy to throw on and will give you the “off-duty model” look we all know and love.

Shop the Staple:

3. Wide-Leg Jeans

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

Style notes: I packed away the majority of my denim at the beginning of summer, so when it gets too cold for my wide-leg linen trousers, I'll be bringing my jeans back out as a cosy but stylish option for the chillier transitional days. Whether you pair it with a chunky knit or sleek blouse, it's a casual but no less put-together pant style that you’ll rely on until spring 2027.

Shop the Staple:

4. V-neck Knit

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style notes:A V-neck knit will serve your wardrobe well in the weeks between summer and autumn. With enough coverage to keep you warm on those colder days, but with a neckline that provides a flattering and elongated silhouette, this jumper style can be dressed up or down with ease.

Shop the Staple:

5. Knee-Length Skirt

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style notes: I usually swear by a midi skirt, but recently, I’ve been very into the slightly shorter knee-length iterations that I’ve been spotting all over Instagram as well as my commute around London. Reminiscent of the office-siren aesthetic that dominated the mid to late ‘90s, it’s no surprise that this chic skirt style has found its way back into mainstream for 2026.

Shop the Staple:

6. Loafers

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style notes: Not sure what to wear when it’s too cold for sandals but still too warm for boots? A pair of sleek loafers will serve you well. Not only does this elegant footwear style work well in each and every season, but it brings a sense of polish to even the most casual of clothing, including shorts or jeans. But the best part? They look expensive at every price point, regardless of the finish, colour or style you opt for.

Shop the Staple:

7. Bowling Bag

transitional-capsule-wardrobe-autumn-2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style notes: It’s almost time to start packing away my raffia totes and basket bags, and in their place? Buttery soft leather bowling bags that feel just as effortless as it does elegant. Whilst structured in silhouette, there's a real ease to this bag that makes it slightly softer and more wearable than other totes on the market.

Shop the Staple:

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.