I’m well aware that it might sound strange that I’m talking about autumn in the middle of what feels like our hundredth heatwave here in the UK, but anyone who has lived in or even just visited this country knows just how quickly the temperature can change. And although we’re all still enjoying our tank tops, linen trousers, and flip-flops for the time being, as we approach the end of August, the transitional season is not far off. And this can only mean that it’s time to start thinking about the elegant staples that will form the basis of my summer-to-autumn transitional capsule wardrobe.
Now, when it comes to building a refined transitional capsule, it’s not about following every trend or fad. Rather, I’ve decided that for 2026, I'm all about simple yet elevated elegance—focusing on timeless, versatile basics that can be dressed down for casual days out and then taken seamlessly into mid-weather evenings with just a few easy wardrobe swaps. So after much careful thought and consideration, I’ve managed to direct my attention to the seven staples that will define my wardrobe this season. The kind of clothing that never feels overdone, no matter how many times you reach for it, and also remains so classic that it’s guaranteed to last in your transitional wardrobe for many years to come.
So if you, too, are planning to refresh your between-season capsule, then you’re in the right place. Keep scrolling to discover the seven polished staples making the foundations of my capsule wardrobe this transitional season.
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7 Transitional Staples I'll Be Relying On Until Autumn
1. Lightweight Bomber Jacket
Style notes: Whether I’m throwing it over a tank top and tailored trousers for a day around the city or layering it over a blouse and satin midi skirt for an evening out, a lightweight bomber is a transitional must-have. I already own a classic-cut cream iteration like above, so I’m now on the hunt for a style with a slightly elevated twist. Think pretty scarf-detailing, chic high-necklines and dramatic puff sleeves.
Shop the Staple:
ZARA
Pleated Bomber Jacket
This will never go out of style.
NOUR HAMMOUR
François Cotton-Blend Canvas Jacket
I suspect funnel-necklines will be back again this season.
H&M
Scarf-Collar Bubble-Hem Jacket
The immediately went into my basket.
Leset
Kyoto Cropped Cotton Jacket
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
2. Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Style notes: A relaxed button-down shirt remains in my capsule regardless of the season, but as the temperature starts to drop, I’ll be swapping out my linen iterations for cotton styles that will pair well with jeans, skirts, and Bermuda shorts alike. It’s easy to throw on and will give you the “off-duty model” look we all know and love.
Shop the Staple:
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized Cotton Shirt
Clean, crisp perfection.
Toteme
Classic Tumbled Cotton Shirt
Toteme never lets me down.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Poplin Shirt
Imagine this with white tailored trousers and brown suede loafers.
Boden
The New Sienna Cotton Shirt
Nothing beats a classic striped shirt.
3. Wide-Leg Jeans
Style notes: I packed away the majority of my denim at the beginning of summer, so when it gets too cold for my wide-leg linen trousers, I'll be bringing my jeans back out as a cosy but stylish option for the chillier transitional days. Whether you pair it with a chunky knit or sleek blouse, it's a casual but no less put-together pant style that you’ll rely on until spring 2027.
Shop the Staple:
AGOLDE
Low Curve High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I've heard nothing but good things about AGOLDE's denim.
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans
White jeans are not just for summer.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Cargo High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The perfect silhouette.
All Saints
Carter Barrel Leg Denim Jeans
Yes, barrel jeans are still in for 2026.
4. V-neck Knit
Style notes:A V-neck knit will serve your wardrobe well in the weeks between summer and autumn. With enough coverage to keep you warm on those colder days, but with a neckline that provides a flattering and elongated silhouette, this jumper style can be dressed up or down with ease.
Shop the Staple:
reiss
Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
There are so many ways to style this.
COS
Sculpted Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
COS makes some of the best knitwear on the high street.
hush
Colette Cashmere Jumper
The gorgeous Merlot hue will seve you well in the autumn and winter two.
ALLUDE
Cashmere Sweater
I want the entire outfit.
5. Knee-Length Skirt
Style notes: I usually swear by a midi skirt, but recently, I’ve been very into the slightly shorter knee-length iterations that I’ve been spotting all over Instagram as well as my commute around London. Reminiscent of the office-siren aesthetic that dominated the mid to late ‘90s, it’s no surprise that this chic skirt style has found its way back into mainstream for 2026.
Shop the Staple:
& Other Stories
Knee-Length Slip Skirt
The styling possibilites are endless.
LESET
Barb Satin Midi Skirt
Simply add a chunky knit and loafers.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Yes, to this entire outfit.
M&S
Chiffon Knee Length Slip Skirt
The frilly hem is so cute!
6. Loafers
Style notes: Not sure what to wear when it’s too cold for sandals but still too warm for boots? A pair of sleek loafers will serve you well. Not only does this elegant footwear style work well in each and every season, but it brings a sense of polish to even the most casual of clothing, including shorts or jeans. But the best part? They look expensive at every price point, regardless of the finish, colour or style you opt for.
Shop the Staple:
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer
These iconic loafers will never go out of style.
ME+EM
Travel Loafer
This soft chocolate suede is calling to me.
pull&bear
Casual Loafers
No one will guess these are from the high street.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Archive Leather Contrast Penny Loafers
The chunkier sole will help to keep hemlines off the ground.
7. Bowling Bag
Style notes: It’s almost time to start packing away my raffia totes and basket bags, and in their place? Buttery soft leather bowling bags that feel just as effortless as it does elegant. Whilst structured in silhouette, there's a real ease to this bag that makes it slightly softer and more wearable than other totes on the market.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.