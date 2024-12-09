From Tory Burch to Toteme—Every ITK Brand Is Stocking This One Particular Winter Trend

Immediately following New York Fashion Week back in February, I made a fall/winter 2024 wish list full of pieces I'd just spotted on the runway. On it were textured midi skirts, funnel-neck outerwear, almond-toe flats, and more. Though I wanted each and every piece at the time (and have either checked most of them off or bought something similar albeit budget-friendlier), one particular trend was and still is my favorite by a mile. Spotted at both Michael Kors Collection and Tory Burch, pony- or calf-hair pieces gave off an air of elegance and luxury that nothing else from the runways could compete with.

At Michael Kors, legendary supermodel Amber Valletta modeled a leopard-print calf-hair midi coat styled with simple black pumps and a timeless clasp-closure lady bag. Her signature blonde hair was pulled back in a tight chignon; the only makeup she appeared to have on was bright red lipstick. I, like many others who I spoke with afterward, was enamored. That same week, Tory Burch sent two looks down the runway that featured the sleek, textured material. One featured a calf-hair blazer and matching pencil skirt and the other showcased a cropped, moto-style jacket made of the fabric styled with khaki trousers. Again, I was sick with want.

Michael Kors Collection F/W 24 (Image credit: launchmetrics spotlight)

Tory Burch F/W 24 (Image credit: launchmetrics spotlight)

A few months after fashion month's final finale walk, two new It bags began sparking conversation around the celebrity and influencer set. Saint Laurent's Le 6 à 7 hobo bag and Bea tote, both crafted out of leopard-print calf hair, were spotted around the world, in Los Angeles on A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, in Paris on Kate Moss and Laura Harrier, and in Monza, Italy, on model and content creator Alexandra Saint Mleux, girlfriend of Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc. Both styles quickly sold out. Though, you can preorder one for delivery at the end of February.

Soon after Saint Laurent's bag boom, a maxi-length pony-fur coat from By Malene Birger began to take off online. Every editor posted photos in it from the fashion closet, while content creators did what they do best—create content—in theirs on the streets in Copenhagen, Paris, and London. Lauren Santo Domingo added it to her Moda Operandi closet—another surefire sign that an item's about to go viral and sell out. It nearly has, with sizes dwindling, though it appears online that a limited restock may be on the way later this month (fingers crossed). More sizes are also available in the cropped version, which is a great alternative if you're not ready to wear leopard-print pony hair from head to toe.

By Malene Birger Resort 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hanna MW wearing the viral By Malene Birger coat (Image credit: @hannamw

Shop the coat:

by malene birger Rafaia Lamb Leather Coat $5000 SHOP NOW

by malene birger Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket $3300 SHOP NOW

With winter approaching, there's no better time to invest in a warm and extremely chic calf-hair coat, skirt, bag, or pair of shoes, especially now that all the delectable items from the fall/winter 2024 and resort 2025 collections are becoming available. Find every piece worth shopping for, including luxury buys from Alaïa, Toteme, Khaite, and The Row, as well as more budget-friendly purchases by Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Mango, below.

Shop the calf-hair trend for winter:

J.Crew Bordeaux Bag in Calf Hair $148 SHOP NOW Cylindrical bags like this one from J.Crew are trending on their own. Add leopard-print calf hair to the mix and you've got yourself a guaranteed winner.

Mango 100% Fur Leather Jacket $600 $450 SHOP NOW Get this beauty while it's still marked down.

toteme Pony Hair Skirt Leopard $3000 SHOP NOW No greater skirt has ever existed—period.

Massimo Dutti Adjustable Leather Bag $590 SHOP NOW I saw this bag at the new Miami Massimo Dutti store and fell in love.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat $201 SHOP NOW A little leopard-print ballet flat will go a long way.

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $3500 SHOP NOW No bag is more worth buying this year than a Le Teckel, if you ask me.

tory burch Calf Hair Jacket $2998 SHOP NOW I've now tried on this jacket at least 10 times.

ZARA Faux Fur Animal Print Overshirt $139 SHOP NOW This is a great affordable option for this trend, which tends to run on the pricey side.

The Row Vincit Genuine Calf Hair Slip-On Shoe $1400 SHOP NOW I can so see Mary-Kate Olsen wearing these The Row slippers around Paris or New York.

ZARA X Kate Moss 100% Leather Jacket $999 SHOP NOW It's true—this is what love feels like.

Mango Leopard Leather Belt $46 SHOP NOW Toss on this belt to stylize any simple jeans-and-tee outfit.

Michael Kors Collection Giraffe Print Genuine Calf Hair Balmacaan Coat $5250 SHOP NOW This is the giraffe-print version of the leopard coat Amber Valletta wore on the runway last February.

Prada Printed Leather Mules $1250 SHOP NOW These are perfect shoes.

KHAITE Simona Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $2600 SHOP NOW How beautiful is this color? It's gorgeous.

Mango 100% Zebra Hair Fur Jacket $600 SHOP NOW Who's buying this set so I don't have to? Shop the matching 100% Zebra-Print Skin Skirt ($300).

Toteme Pony Hair Coat Black $4200 SHOP NOW Just so you all know, when I think of luxury, this coat is what I'm referring to.

Marc Fisher LTD Rosaly Genuine Calf Hair Kitten Heel Mule $150 $70 SHOP NOW Oh these are good. Marc Fisher's been doing great work lately.

toteme T-Lock Pony Hair Clutch $1290 SHOP NOW A great clutch, especially one made of pony hair, is bound to garner compliments.