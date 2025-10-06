Satin Scarves, Primary Colors, and Soft Tailoring—Michael Rider Continues to Put His Stamp on Preppy-Bourgeois Style at Celine

Michael Rider's first collection for Celine arrived this summer in July as he presented the spring 2026 show in Paris just ahead of Haute Couture Week. It was a breath of fresh air that brought an American perspective to the French fashion house with looks equally primed for editorial shoots and customers' closets. Rider's debut made a big impact on fashion, arguably paving the way for the preppy-bourgeois style that is now permeating the spring/summer 2026 collections.
Just three months later, he presented his second runway show at Paris Fashion Week within Parc de Saint-Cloud, tucked between lush rows of manicured trees and an open-sky setting. Rider continued to put his stamp on preppy-bourgeois style for the summer 2026 collection. Satin scarves remained a hero piece on the runway and commingled with classic tailored navy blazers, vibrant printed minidresses, equestrian chinos, and layers of belts and beaded necklaces. Nods to his predecessors remained throughout—including the artful prints of Phoebe Philo and skinny jeans of Hedi Slimane—but it also feels like one of the strongest visions for a brand under new creative direction.
"We saw this collection as a continuation, as if the July show never really ended," he explained in the show notes. "The women and men kept walking, and the seasons changed." Rider is carefully constructing a world and lifestyle around the Celine person. At the previous show, Rider discussed the ideals of quality and timelessness and style at Celine, and it's clear he hasn't lost focus of those principles. Rather, he has doubled down on them. This season, Rider shared that he's thinking "about things that last and things that are just a moment and about how clothes, shoes, and all of it become a part of the memories we make wearing them." The pieces he's designing are meant to be collected and worn for the long run. Ahead, read more on Michael Rider's sophomore collection for Celine summer 2026.
Doubling Down on Left Bank Style
Rider's debut collection distilled a sense of Left Bank Parisian, preppy-bourgeois style—an aesthetic he is expanding upon for summer 2026. He's putting his lens on prep through a modern eye, making classic pieces feel cool and covetable once again. The reaction following the show was enthusiastic, and we will soon see its influence on how the fashion set is dressing.
The Hero Buy
For both the spring 2026 and summer 2026 collections, the show invitations arrived tied in a satin Celine scarf. That theme continued on the runways as scarves and scarf-detail clothing made a prominent appearance in the looks. The printed satin scarves are hero buys from both collections worthy of an investment once they are released.
Vibrant Primary Colors
A sense of light optimism and joy ran through the collection, specifically looks infused with prints and bold primary colors. "We were thinking about good times, about lightness, and about summer heat," Rider shared in the show notes. Color was incorporated into the '60s floral dresses that opened the show, the miniskirt looks, and even the interior lining of outerwear. In more subtle ways, red, cobalt, and yellow added punchy color to accessories, including oversize tote bags, jewelry, and footwear.
Accessories Spotlight
Celine is a brand known for its great accessories. The Triomphe sunglasses are a perennial It buy—as are iconic handbags such as the Box Bag and newly relaunched Luggage bag. More investment-worthy accessories were styled on the runway. Think fresh sunglasses styles (we're eyeing the oversize silhouettes), yet-to-be-named bags, and jewelry styled with a "more is more" approach, including abundant layers of colorful necklaces and rings.
