PSA: This Is the New It Bag to Wear With Jeans

I know what you’re thinking: Can’t you wear just about any bag with jeans? Sure, you can, but some bags simply look better with jeans than others, matching the classic, casual look of denim to a T. And Demi Moore just wore a new It bag that expertly displayed how perfect a pairing certain bags with jeans can be.
If you keep even just loose tabs on the world of designer It bags, you're probably familiar with the Gucci Jackie Bag, which originated in 1961 and was reissued in 2020. The structured shoulder bag has become a modern-day classic. Under the new creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, the bag has been reimagined once again, in the form of an elongated, subtly slouchy shoulder bag made of soft leather and featuring the same hobo shape and Gucci's signature hardware as the original. Coined the Gucci Jackie Slim Shoulder Bag, the effortlessly cool yet polished look of the bag is the perfect match for jeans, no matter the season or time of day.
Keep scrolling to shop the new It bag and see Moore's look, consisting of a lightweight black coat, sweater, and jeans, complemented by the Gucci Jackie Slim Shoulder Bag and a pair of Boulevard Pumps from the brand.