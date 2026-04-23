I recently asked my mother what she wanted for Mother's Day. Jokingly (or maybe not?), she said Chanel. FYI, little does she know (and I'm hoping she doesn't read this) that I purchased the heavenly Chanel Chance hand soap. I have it in my powder room, and she always compliments it, so I thought it would be a lovely treat that she can use daily.
This inspired me to round up more luxurious Mother's Day gift ideas in case you're interested in investing in something for that special person in your life. Below you'll find everything from the most beautiful earrings from Chanel to the new It bag from The Row. Keep scrolling for a little dreamy gift edit.
CHANEL
Coco Crush Earrings
The Coco Crush collection is synonymous with timeless elegance. Case in point? These earrings.
Hermès
Ulysse PM Notebook Cover
This Hermès notebook is a forever piece, and you could gift the refills year after year.
The Row
India 12.00 Small Leather Top-Handle Bag in Beige
The latest India bag. Perfect for spring and summer.
Louis Vuitton
LV Baume - Lip Balm
A Louis Vuitton lip balm is next-level luxurious.
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Absolutely stunning sandals.
prada
Prada Touch Cream-to-Powder Color
This finish is supposed to be just gorgeous.
Gucci
Printed Silk Crêpe Carré
A modern classic. Plus, this scarf could be styled in so many different ways.
Burberry
Check Whitstable Hooded Jacket
Saint Laurent
Sl 902 Howl Oversized Sunglasses
These are one of my favorite pairs of sunglasses right now.
CHANEL
Chance Eau Splendide
Miu Miu
Vivant Nappa Leather Bag
Soft Goat's knits are wildly soft.