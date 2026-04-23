I'm a Shopping Director—16 Luxurious Gift Ideas for Mother's Day (Just Dreamy)

Chanel! The Row! Hermès!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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luxury mother&#039;s day gifts
(Image credit: Gucci; Mytheresa; Louis Vuitton; Net-a-Porter; Chanel; Prada; Hermès)

I recently asked my mother what she wanted for Mother's Day. Jokingly (or maybe not?), she said Chanel. FYI, little does she know (and I'm hoping she doesn't read this) that I purchased the heavenly Chanel Chance hand soap. I have it in my powder room, and she always compliments it, so I thought it would be a lovely treat that she can use daily.

This inspired me to round up more luxurious Mother's Day gift ideas in case you're interested in investing in something for that special person in your life. Below you'll find everything from the most beautiful earrings from Chanel to the new It bag from The Row. Keep scrolling for a little dreamy gift edit.