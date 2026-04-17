Straight From Switzerland: The 16 New Watches Fashion People Are Buzzing About

Watches and Wonders really lived up to the second half of its name this year. The annual expo in Geneva, Switzerland, brings together the watch industry's biggest players to unveil their most wondrous, whimsical, and world-class creations. Last year, I attended the convention in person, where I got to try on all the new watches by Chopard, Cartier, TAG Heuer, Piaget, and more. Not many people can say they wore something before it graced the steps of the Met Gala, but that was exactly the case with a new Cartier Panthère design I tried on at Watches and Wonders in 2025 that debuted on Jon Batiste on the famed red carpet a month later.
While I didn't make it to Switzerland this year, I diligently pored over every single press release from A(udemars Piguet) to Z(enith) to come up with my personal favorites for this story. Which watch will Chopard ambassador Bella Hadid wear first? Only time will tell. Scroll down to learn about my top new watches from this year's event.
Chopard
Fully set with sapphires and diamonds, this new watch from Chopard's Precious Lace collection was made with faceted sapphire glass and more than 1000 precious stones.
Of Chopard's four new L’Heure du Diamant designs that debuted at Watches and Wonders this year, I'm partial to the above version with an onyx dial, a bezel in 18k ethical white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds, and a black leather strap.
Cartier
Originally launched in 2002, the Roadster is making a triumphant return at Cartier. Inspired by the ergonomics of automobile design, the revamped version comes in two sizes (medium and large) and three materials (steel, yellow gold, and a combination of the two, pictured above).
The design of the new Myst de Cartier watch "follows in the footsteps of the jewelry watches created under the direction of Jeanne Toussaint in the early 1930s—pieces that were both sculptural and flamboyant," says Pierre Rainero, Cartier Director of Image, Style, and Heritage.
Bulgari
At Watches and Wonders in 2025, Bulgari wowed with its brand-new Serpenti Aeterna watch. In 2026, the brand has taken the silhouette to the next level with a colorful mix of diamonds, amethyst, topaz, emerald, citrine, pink sapphire, tanzanite, pink tourmaline, aquamarine, blue sapphire, peridot, and more.
Bulgari has also announced the launch of a limited-edition Serpenti Tubogas Studs Capsule featuring four variations of studded watches with dials in mother of pearl, carnelian, sodalite, and malachite. "Pyramidal facets punctuate the curves, transforming the bracelet into a sculptural jewel," the brand explains.
Piaget
Launched in 2025, the Piaget Sixtie is now offered for the first time with a blue quartz dial, 18K rose gold case, and navy blue leather strap.
At Watches and Wonders this year, Piaget also debuted this striking high jewelry cuff watch in 18K rose gold set with verdite and chrysoprase with a gold bracelet.
Van Cleef & Arpels
Taking cues from a 1949 design, the new Ludo Secret watch boasts 185 sapphires, an 18k yellow gold bracelet, and a guilloché white mother-of-pearl dial.
The defining detail of the new 23mm Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée watch is the guilloché blue aventurine glass dial designed to reflect "the boundless depth of the cosmos."
TAG Heuer
The new TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph, pictured above, replaces traditional levers and springs with flexible components, "an innovation delivers a chronograph experience that is both highly precise and remarkably consistent over time," the brand says.
Inspired by a model from 1969, this updated TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph "features sharper lines, fluid proportions, and improved ergonomics for optimal comfort on the wrist."
Chanel
Chanel's iconic camellia is reimagined in snow-set diamonds and black lacquer trim. The leather strap is ingeniously textured to look like a bow made of grosgrain ribbon.
Chanel's first-ever watch design, the Première, debuted in 1987 and is now updated for 2026 with a total of 271 brilliant-cut diamonds and an 18k white gold case, caseback, crown, and dial.
Parmigiani Fleurier
Parmigiani Fleurier's new Tonda PF Chronograph Mystérieux features a complication no other watchmaker in the world offers: a chronograph that completely disappears when not in use. "At first glance, the dial remains uninterrupted," the brand explains. "Only when activated via a monopusher seamlessly integrated into the case, does the complication emerge."
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Parmigiani Fleurier is producing only 30 units of this new Toric Petite Seconde. The watch is crafted with an 18k white gold dial that was hammered by hand, a process that "creates a subtly irregular surface that diffuses light in a uniquely vibrant way."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.