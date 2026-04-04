Spring for me means searching for all the perfect accessories to add to my wardrobe. Rather than packing my closet with a ton of clothing, I'm just buying into trends that I know are worth it and will be a mainstay in my wardrobe. What are those current trends I'm buying into? Bags, bags, bags.
I keep noticing various bag trends with chic outfits on my daily walks in my Brooklyn neighborhood. On my daily walks to my local cafe, the Brooklyn Museum on the weekends, and a night out with my girlfriends, a cool bag trend is on every passerby's shoulder, and I can't help but covet their stylish bags. There are six trends I've seen consistently from leather totes to woven bags, and they've been styled to the nines, and I just had to share my observations with the world.
If you're on the hunt for a new cool bag trend to try, keep scrolling through to learn about these Brooklyn bag trends, see outfit inspiration, and shop the trends here.
Oversized Leather Tote Bags
If there's one thing all the Brooklyn girls have in common, it's an oversized, and I mean oversized, leather bag. The cool girls of my borough are sporting the bag trend with simple outfits as well as dressier ones. While at the cafes, the museums, the galas, and so on, the oversized leather bag has been ubiquitous. I've been eyeing a few for myself to sport as an everyday bag for the spring and into the summer. I'll be styling mine with a pair of long shorts, flats, and a cropped top like I'm on the way to the beach every day. When I want to dress it up, I'll wear it like the look below with a long-sleeve dress with strappy sandals.
Shop Oversized Leather Tote Bags
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
ZARA
Leather Tote Bag With Topstitching
DeMellier
Florence Large Woven Leather Tote Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Tote Bag
Massimo Dutti
Maxi Nappa Leather Md Icon Tote Bag
Woven Bags
One of spring's biggest bag trends has made it to Brooklyn, and it's the chic woven bag. I love this trend's versatility. Whether you want a leather woven bag or a straw one, either is perfect for the spring. The texture of a woven bag adds another layer of chic to an outfit that a plain bag just wouldn't. I've seen influencers wearing the trend and now IRL in my neighborhood. Try wearing a simple pair of jeans and a jacket with pointed-toe boots with your woven bag to look sophisticated, similar to the look below.
If you're in the mood for a casual look, just trade out the jacket for a plain tee or tank top and the boot for simple flats, and there you have a chill, laid-back, Brooklyn cool girl outfit.
Shop Woven Bags
Madewell
The Signature Woven Shoulder Bag
Zara
Raffia Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Campana Small Leather Shoulder Bag
COS
Hand-Woven Market Tote - Straw
Bembien
Mira Small Bag
Barrel Bags
Barrel bags are my favorite trend out of the bunch. I love wearing one with an outfit on a night out. They're convenient, compact, and hold all my little items in style. There's a barrel bag for everyone. It can big, small, brightly hued or neutral. I've seen various colors and styles worn throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan as well. If you're trying to dress up for a night out, try wearing a top with a black pants, flats, and a sleek barrel bag like the look below.
If you're looking to wear more casual outfits throughout spring, try wearing a pair long shorts or culottes with a pair of pointed toe heels and the plain white tank top or T-shirt and a barrel bag in a vibrant pop of color.