Nothing beats stepping outside on a crisp fall day to saunter beneath a symphony of foliage ruffling in the wind. The only thing that can dampen that experience? Not having the right staples for the season. For many, the first things that come to mind as "must-haves" for fall are outerwear, knitwear, and denim. But for truly stylish people, there's only one staple at the top of their shopping list [insert dramatic pause]: footwear. You'd be surprised how slouchy boots can breathe new life into your barrel jeans or how soft loafers can elevate a simple knit-and-skirt combination. Why stop there, though? If you really want to signal that you've got good style this fall, don't rely only on footwear silhouettes to show you're in the know. Pay attention to something even more specific: colors.
It might sound niche, but buying into one or two trending footwear colors for the season is the simplest way to freshen up your wardrobe without spending a fortune. Shoes in unexpected shades have surfaced in fall collections, social feeds, and the arrivals section—offering plenty of opportunities to experiment. Feeling colorful? You'll want to keep reading, as we've compiled a list of six "niche" shoe color trends for fall 2026 based on their presence in F/W 26 collections and fashion insiders' closets. Whether you're a devout maximalist or forever minimalist, one of these shades will become your secret to stepping out on the right foot this season.
1. Purple Reign
If a portion of creative directors’ color palettes for fall draw inspiration from the kitchen pantry, then the other portion pulls from the history books. That’s no more apparent than with the shade that’s reigned supreme across F/W 26 runway shows: royal purple. The color that was once only worn by certain members of the royal court was given a contemporary update in the collections of Mugler and Balenciaga through sculptural silhouettes. At Ferragamo, the shade's opulence was elevated through a sumptuous silk finish. And then there was Dior’s runway show: the royal Tuileries in Paris were transformed into a catwalk where models wore silk sandals embellished with rosettes that evoked Marie Antoinette's own garden. Each collection served as a reminder that history has a way of repeating itself, or at least, that’s the case with royal purple’s triumphant return.
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2. Chocolate Pecan
With the change in weather, we may find ourselves craving the flavors—or, in this case, the colors—of the season. That phenomenon is no more apparent than with the trend we're dubbing "chocolate pecan." Yep, it's exactly what it sounds like: a fusion of dark and light brown tones that's reminiscent of roasted pecans dipped in chocolate at a fall festival. At Miu Miu, square-toe block heels came in a worn-in brown that looked as if chocolate had been licked off to reveal a nutmeg shade beneath. Similarly, at Burberry and Chloé, we saw different types of boots in softer shades of brown, signaling a subtle shift away from the ultra-dark brown that dominated in previous seasons. The prevalence of chocolate pecan proves that gravitating toward a palette that suits your taste buds will always be a stylish choice.
Miu Miu
Waxed Calfskin Pointy Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
KHAITE
Leather Ankle Boots
Bared Footwear
Pintail Chestnut Brown Leather Knee High Boots
G.H.BASS
Anita Tassel Loafer
MANGO
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoe
3. Extra Foam
Chocolate pecan isn't the only trend drawing inspiration from the sweet treats we associate with this time of year; at least, that’s what one could surmise from F/W 26 shows. It seems the color palettes were inspired by an unexpected source: extra foam. The frothy white cream you’d find on top of a cozy cup of hot cocoa? Welp, that delectable mix of ivory, off-white, and mascarpone now exists in the shoe section, too. But if you can’t quite digest the idea of wearing a light shade in the fall, consider how it’s been made more “edible” through versatile shapes—e.g., the kitten heels that appeared at Victoria Beckham, Co, and Edeline Lee. Similarly, Fforme offered a pair of high-vamp flats in an extra-foamy shade. Then came the brigade of off-white boots at Chanel, Toteme, and Celine. You may never be comfortable ordering extra foam with your pumpkin spice latte, but you just might come around to this color trend.
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4. Apple Orchard
Move over, cherry red! There’s another trend that’s ripening this season: apple red. Nothing is more visually ubiquitous with fall than an apple orchard, so it makes sense that we’d see F/W 26 shows feature this fruit-inspired shade. We’ll admit that this trend doesn’t fall far from the tree, as variations of dark red resembling ripe cherries or Bordeaux grapes dominated previous seasons. But what makes it feel far sweeter is that the full orchard was on display in fall collections: from bright reds that looked as crisp as a Fuji to moody burgundies that looked as juicy as an Empire apple. Beyond shade variations, creative directors further showcased this color trend’s biodiversity through different silhouettes. For example, at Prada, embellished kitten heels came in a bright envy red. While at Elie Saab, high-vamp mules came in a rich shade that resembled a polished fruit. No matter the shape or shade, collections showed that you shouldn’t just eat your apples each day but wear them, too.
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Runway Chain Pump
Gucci
Jordaan Bit Loafer
Michael Kors
Dawn Leather Boot
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J.Crew
Verona Ballet Flats in Italian Leather
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Pump
5. Forest Green
No need to reinvent the color wheel for your footwear choices this fall; simply turn to one tried-and-true classic: forest green. Okay, we'll admit earth tones aren't the most "niche" trend out there, but they're a great place to start if you're averse to adopting colors. Forest green suits those who find emotional comfort in the dark-and-moody verdant landscapes found in quintessential fall films—talking about you, chronic Twilight rewatchers. Jokes aside, what's helped forest green evolve from a timeless neutral to something trend-forward is how it's crept into every collection. From Louis Vuitton to Hermès to Marni to Carven, we saw lush variations of forest green used to give a seasonal touch to otherwise timeless shoe silhouettes. (Think over-the-knee boots, ruched loafers, or high-vamp pumps.) The result is a trend that lets you expand your fall color palette without leaving your comfort zone.
Steve Madden
Heleena eel boots
Free People
Liv Loafers
AEYDE
Helia 35 Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
Vans
Super Lowpro Ballet Light Sneakers
Schutz
Liora Mid Slingback Pump
6. More Multitones
Whereas some creative directors chose to draw inspiration from the history books, others turned to their own house's rich history—Matthieu Blazy being one of them. The newly appointed creative director of Chanel referenced the atelier’s archives by showcasing fresh spins on the brand’s signature two-tone footwear design in the prefall 2026 collection. That trend has continued not only with subsequent Chanel shows but with other designers who have followed suit. From Ulla Johnson to Rabanne, countless fall shows featured footwear with contrasting cap toes, multitone straps, and even color-blocking details. The sheer number of multitone shoes on the runway this season begs the question, why would anyone settle for wearing one color when you can wear two—or even three—at a time? It's a permission slip to embrace more color this season that only requires you to buy a single pair of shoes.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and fashion editor living in France. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive editorial and social background to various publications, including Who What Wear, Vogue, Elle, Glamour, The Cut, Editorialist, and more. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, searching for the next cool thing.