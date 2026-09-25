After I looked through hundreds of new arrivals for fall 2026, one thing became clear: Color is doing a lot of the heavy lifting this season. While classic autumnal shades are still in the mix, they're being joined by a few unexpected hues that make even the simplest outfit feel current. The result is a palette that is rich, wearable, and surprisingly easy to incorporate into an existing wardrobe.
Brown and burgundy are naturally leading the charge, but green, purple, and red are bringing a little more personality to the season. Meanwhile, blue and cream offer a softer counterpoint to fall's deeper shades, showing up across everything from knits and outerwear to shoes, bags, and everyday basics. Even adding one of these colors to an otherwise neutral look is enough to make it feel distinctly fall 2026.
The best part is that there isn't one specific shade within each color family that matters. Greens range from earthy olive to moss, blues span icy tones to deeper navy, and brown continues to appear in every iteration from camel to chocolate. Below, find the seven color trends worth knowing now and the pieces that make the strongest case for wearing each one this fall.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The 7 Colors That Matter for Fall 2026
1. Brown
Brown has officially moved beyond being a seasonal neutral and become one of the defining colors of fall 2026. Rich chocolate, espresso, caramel, and warm tan are appearing across everything from suede accessories to knitwear and trousers. The deeper tones feel especially luxurious when worn head to toe, but brown also looks just as current paired with cream, denim, or black. Consider it the new foundation shade to build a fall wardrobe around.
Éterne
Reese Cashmere Cardigan
AGOLDE
Low Loose Jeans
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
THE GREAT
The Drop Waist Dress
Loeffler Randall
Helga Scarf Knot Clutch
2. Green
Green is taking on an earthy feel this season, with olive, moss, khaki, and muted army green dominating new arrivals. These soft, slightly muddy greens almost function like neutrals, making them incredibly easy to work into everyday outfits. A green knit or pair of trousers adds interest without feeling overly colorful. For an especially current combination, pair earthy green with chocolate brown or cream.
Call It By Your Name
Silk Bandana Large
L'AGENCE
Coated Scottie Wide Jeans
STAUD
Davina Dress
Illesteva
Queens Sunglasses
rag & bone
Jamie Cropped Trench Coat
3. Purple
Purple is the unexpected pop of color making fall wardrobes feel fresh again. Rather than sticking to one shade, designers and retailers are embracing everything from deep plum and aubergine to brighter violet and softer lilac. It works well as an accent against a neutral outfit, whether through a knit, a bag, or shoes. A small dose is all it takes to make familiar fall pieces feel new.
Reformation
Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt
Heaven Mayhem
Marbella Bangle
Reformation
Iris Knit Top
PAIGE
Anessa Jeans
Birkenstock
Boston Rivets Clogs
4. Red
Red isn’t disappearing anytime soon, but for fall 2026, it feels impactful when used strategically. A bright-red sweater, pair of shoe, or bag can completely transform an outfit built around denim, black, brown, or cream. The shade brings just enough energy to the season's subdued palette without requiring an overly complicated look. Think of it as the easiest way to make basics feel intentional.
Lioness
Form Jacket
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pants
Lioness
All Stars Long Sleeve
Tory Burch
Lock Kitten Heel Sandals
Reformation
Maude Cashmere Cardigan
5. Blue
Blue is offering an unexpectedly cool contrast to fall's traditionally warm palette. From powdery and icy blue to saturated cobalt and classic navy, the color is appearing in far more than denim this season. Lighter shades look fresh styled alongside chocolate brown, while deeper blues are an easy alternative to black. It's proof that fall color doesn't always have to be earthy or dark.
Renggli
Organza Button Up Shirt
Free People
Some Kind of Love Maxi Slip
Asher
Gemma Bias Pants
Rhone
Strata Long Sleeve Top
Sea
Shay Lace Tie Camisole
6. Cream
Cream is the quiet color trend tying practically everything together this fall. Softer than stark white but lighter than beige, it brings a clean, expensive-looking quality to knits, trousers, dresses, and outerwear. Wearing shades of ivory, ecru, and cream together creates an especially polished tonal effect. It's also the perfect base for every bolder color on this list, from burgundy and brown to purple and red.
ANINE BING
Odin Jacket
Freja
Seamed Sand Clutch
Faherty
Driftwood Denim Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ilaria Draped Top
Reformation
Blaine Flats
7. Burgundy
If there's one shade practically made for fall, it's burgundy. Deep wine, oxblood, and merlot are showing up everywhere, giving classic autumn dressing a richer, more polished feel. Burgundy accessories are an easy entry point, but tonal looks featuring the shade are equally compelling. It also pairs beautifully with the season's other key colors, particularly cream, brown, and blue.