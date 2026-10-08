Live From Paris: The Only 6 Fall Shoe Trends That Matter to French Women

Hear that sound? No, we're not talking about the crunch of foliage on the ground; we're referring to the collective sigh of relief from fashion people as temperatures finally begin to drop. We'll never slander summer in this house, but admittedly, we couldn't wait to usher in a new season or, rather, start wearing a few new staples. While there are plenty of great transitional pieces to adopt, there's no better way to step into autumn than by updating your shoes. After all, what's more fall coded than loafers or knee-high boots? Not much, friends! But if you're curious about which exact footwear will define fashion this season, you're not alone, as runway shows were filled with so many options (almost too many).
Even for seasoned editors, it can be hard to discern which shoe trends are worth the splurge. Thankfully, there’s one subset of the style crowd that continuously paves the way for us all: Parisians. Long before any shoe trend takes off on social media, the French are already a step ahead. The next big boot trend? You'll find it in a boulangerie. Loafers' next iteration? Spotted in the streets of Le Marais. Basically, before any trend goes global, you can bet it's been tried and tested across the arrondissements, which is why there’s no better place to look for inspiration. After scouring runway shows and recent street style photos, we’ve identified six fall shoe trends that have taken over Paris (and will likely reach your zip code soon). We’ve also curated the best shoes to buy this autumn so you can start fall on the right foot.
Soft Side
One hard fact of life: Some shoes trend every fall. Loafers are a prime example of this phenomenon, as they've already been spotted all over Paris. While loafers aren't necessarily the "newest" trend, we've seen a slow embrace of a softer take on the timeless silhouette in the form of hybrid loafer-slippers made from supple leather. The soft loafer trend may have first surfaced on the runways of The Row and Celine, but it's caught its stride with the French set as the new fall footwear staple because of its styling versatility. Whether they pair it with baggy jeans and a flannel or a slip skirt and sweater, Parisians have shown that embracing our softer side, at least when it comes to loafers, has never been more stylish.
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Aura Slipper
Margaux
The James Loafer in Cedar Suede
Cap Toes
Frankly, nothing is more synonymous with French style than cap toes. Sorry, ballet flats, but for true Francophiles, nothing reflects this country's stylish history quite like this classic shoe trend. First popularized by Chanel, the atelier's signature two-tone shoes caught the attention of the Parisian set almost half a century ago. Matthieu Blazy's recent collection for Chanel has given the classic style a contemporary spin, reigniting the style crowd's fervor for this footwear. Whether in the form of sleek flats or posh pumps, there are so many ways to dip your toes into this trend that it's no wonder it's poised to take over the streets of Paris this fall. You might not be French, but throw on this footwear with your favorite jeans and blazer for fall, and you'll feel like a local.
Chanel
Slingbacks
J.Crew
Ava Cap Toe Pumps
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet
Steve Madden
Tadan Heels
ZARA
Contrasting Leather Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Worthwhile Slingback Flat
Satin Finishes
If you're looking for footwear that feels a bit more "risqué" than the cap toe, look no further than the satin trend. You can think of this shoe silhouette as the cap toe's older cousin, as it still employs design details to draw attention to the foot, just in a more seductive way with a satin finish. That grown-and-sexy approach to footwear showed up in many fall shows, including Carven's and Balmain's. But collections aren't the only reason this fall trend feels captivating again, as Parisians have shown that a pair of satin shoes can single-handedly give any ensemble that je ne sais quoi. You can make tailored work separates, date-ready slip dresses, or casual cigarette jeans feel infinitely more exciting simply by styling them with this unexpected shoe trend.
We're suckers for slinky, strappy, downright sultry shoes just like the next French girl. But what if you want to invest in something simpler this season? Enter high vamps. We first saw this elegant shoe shape emerge in the S/S 26 and F/W 26 collections of Chanel, Alaïa, Toteme, Khaite, and Tory Burch. But it wasn't until it began popping up on the streets of Paris that we knew this particular style wasn't just another fleeting footwear trend. The high vamp has held the fashion crowd's attention because its elongated upper elevates even the simplest pair of shoes while being relatively easy to style in everyday life. Whether you choose high-vamp flats or pumps, you can rest assured this shoe will add a splash of elegance to your fall staples: sweaters, maxi skirts, tailored suits, and so much more.
Sam Edelman
Emory Flat
Massimo Dutti
Pointed-Toe Heel Shoe
aeyde
Betty Flat
Dolce Vita
Andey Leather Flat
Tony Bianco
Cherry Kitten Heels
Schutz
Hadley Flat
Exotics
Not a minimalist? Not a problem. Parisians aren't afraid to walk on the wild side from time to time, or at least, that's what one could take away from the fierce fall shoe trend that's taking over: exotics. Although we've seen animal prints dominating the top of the food chain—we mean, runway collections—for the past couple of seasons, footwear with exotic textiles and animal-inspired prints has become the newest evolution of this trend. The runway shows of Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Jil Sander resembled a menagerie, filled with pony hair, eel skin, python, and many other animal-inspired printed shoes. That trend has spread into the wild, as we've seen the Parisian style set adopt animal-print shoes as a way to add edge to their more polished fall pieces like trench coats, tailored blazers, and relaxed trousers.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Steve Madden
Swanky Ostrich Green Leather
Proenza Schouler
Trap Python-Embossed Leather Knee Boots
Freda Salvador
Jada Square Toe Ballet Flat
MANGO
Bambi Leather and Faux Fur High-Heels
Mansur Gavriel
Dance Ballerina
Utilitarian Boots
Nothing represents fall better than a pair of boots in the minds of the French, so of course, there's no better place to spot a rising boot trend. "Quoi de neuf ?" Translation: So what's new? Utilitarian styles. In true French fashion, utility has reigned supreme on the runway and in real life. We should note that it's not about wearing one particular type of boot but about something that suits your lifestyle. That approach is best reflected in the hybrid of riding, moto, and rain boots at Celine, Hermès, and a few other houses. But it can also be seen in the countless photos of Parisian women wearing their fall staples with their utilitarian boots. No matter the boot type or trend, the French seem to have one goal: adopt a footwear trend you can comfortably traipse around Paris (or any city, for that matter) in.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.