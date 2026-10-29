Inside PoloFest, the Tokyo Event Celebrating the Cult of Vintage Ralph Lauren

It was early this summer when I set out to track down one very specific piece from Ralph Lauren: the silk jacquard striped blazer in look 12 from the brand’s spring/summer 2003 runway collection. I had been reminded of it while flipping through the recently released Ralph Lauren: Catwalk, and, as is often the case with vintage, the discovery quickly became an obsession. I eventually found the jacket on the resale market, only for my orders to be canceled or disappear somewhere in transit. For all my efforts, the vintage jacket remained out of reach. The hunt, however, was its own kind of education in the cult of collecting Ralph Lauren.
In 2026, that pursuit feels particularly timely. Ralph Lauren ranked eighth overall in the Lyst Index’s third-quarter report, underscoring the enduring appeal of the American fashion house whose influence stretches well beyond the runway. As interest in the brand’s history intensifies, its vintage pieces have taken on renewed currency among collectors, offering not simply a way to shop the label, but an opportunity to trace its evolving visual language across decades. The launch of Ralph Lauren Vintage last year, with its curated selection of authenticated archival pieces available online and in stores, offered a formal acknowledgment of a market that collectors have long understood.
Enter PoloFest, which made its debut in Tokyo as a three-day celebration of the culture, community, and global influence of Ralph Lauren. The inaugural event brought together collectors, enthusiasts, and experts for a program centered on collecting, craftsmanship, and conversation. Speakers included David Lauren, as well as close friends of the brand, such as Tyson Beckford, Janelle Monáe, and Jalil Johnson of Consider Yourself Cultured, among other authorities on the Ralph Lauren archive. At its heart, it was also a vintage marketplace featuring a roster of sourcing specialists and fashion experts, including Julia Rabinowitsch of The Millennial Decorator, Yoshihito Murayama of Safari, Chandler Guttersen of Vintage Grace, and Laird Mackintosh of Thoroughbred NY.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
My search for the spring/summer 2003 blazer was a reminder of just how deep the world of Ralph Lauren vintage runs. At PoloFest, that knowledge was part of a much larger conversation, bringing together collectors who have spent years studying the label’s many eras and who understand the distinctions between seasons, references, and designs that might escape a more casual eye. In Tokyo, that expertise was on display, alongside an appreciation for the enduring appeal of Ralph Lauren pieces, many of which were designed decades ago.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.