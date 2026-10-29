6 Cool Sneaker Outfits Everyone Will Still Be Wearing in 2027

We all have our go-to sneaker outfits, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it, but that doesn't mean you can't add some fresh outfits into your rotation each season. And you don't have to look that hard, because I just found a handful of cool options to try. All of them are trend-forward, but not so much so that they'll stay in 2026—I can guarantee that they'll look just as relevant in 2027.
When it comes to what to wear with sneakers these days, you could say that anything goes, but I am seeing some themes. Specifically, relaxed-fitting pants, cool outerwear, and colorful knitwear. During fall and winter, we have the opportunity to play with layers, which makes for more interesting sneaker outfits, as you'll see among the looks below. I also chose looks that would work with a wide variety of sneaker styles, from retro low-profile to all-white to chunky. Keep scrolling to see six look that have caught my attention as of late, and shop the key pieces needed to recreate them.
The Cobalt Sweater One
Shop the Key Pieces: Cobalt Sweater + Black Pants + White Sneakers
Massimo Dutti
Fine Knit Round Neck Sweater
aritzia
Babaton Souvenir Pants
Asics
Gel-Nunobiki Sneakers
The Cropped Camel Coat One
Shop the Key Pieces: Cropped Camel Coat + Jeans + White Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.