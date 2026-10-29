6 Cool Sneaker Outfits Everyone Will Still Be Wearing in 2027

Shop the key pieces.

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Collage of cool sneakers outfits
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @monikh)
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We all have our go-to sneaker outfits, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it, but that doesn't mean you can't add some fresh outfits into your rotation each season. And you don't have to look that hard, because I just found a handful of cool options to try. All of them are trend-forward, but not so much so that they'll stay in 2026—I can guarantee that they'll look just as relevant in 2027.

When it comes to what to wear with sneakers these days, you could say that anything goes, but I am seeing some themes. Specifically, relaxed-fitting pants, cool outerwear, and colorful knitwear. During fall and winter, we have the opportunity to play with layers, which makes for more interesting sneaker outfits, as you'll see among the looks below. I also chose looks that would work with a wide variety of sneaker styles, from retro low-profile to all-white to chunky. Keep scrolling to see six look that have caught my attention as of late, and shop the key pieces needed to recreate them.

The Cobalt Sweater One

Influencer wearing a blue sweater, black pants, and white sneakers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Key Pieces: Cobalt Sweater + Black Pants + White Sneakers

The Cropped Camel Coat One

Influencer wearing a cropped camel coat, jeans, and white sneakers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces: Cropped Camel Coat + Jeans + White Sneakers

The Camo Pants One

Influencer wearing a leather bomber jacket, camo pants, and Chanel sneakers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Key Pieces: Leather Bomber Jacket + Camo Pants + Sneakers

The Funnel-Neck-and-Jeans One

Influencer wearing a blue zip-up jackets, jeans, and brown Nike Moon sneakers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop the Key Pieces: Colorful Funnel-Neck Jacket + Jeans + Sneakers

The Leggings One

Influencer wearing a cinch-waist funnel-neck leather jacket, leggings, red socks, and black sneakers

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop the Key Pieces: Cinch-Waist Jacket + Leggings + Sneakers

The Button-Down One

Influencer wearing a pink button-down, khaki pants, and brown sneakers

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop the Key Pieces: Button-Down Shirt + Khaki Pants + Sneakers

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.