I'm a 54-Year-Old CEO of a Resale Brand—These Are the 7 Outfits I Wore This Week

The Refind has access to the world's most coveted closet.

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Outfit Ideas
(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

In a saturated luxury resale landscape crowded with digital platforms, storefronts, and social curators, Jeannine Christofillis has redefined the standard. Through her brand, The Refined, she has distinguished herself as a premier authority in the space, securing access to some of the world's most coveted closets. Fashion people and celebrities alike offer up their special pre-loved pieces to The Refined, and Christofillis and her team sell in a brick-and-mortar store in Seattle and online, but most notably through live shopping on Instagram for hours each day, connecting with shoppers personally as they search for their dream luxury items. Note that everything from designer (and contemporary) bags, accessories, shoes, and ready-to-wear is offered.

Back to Christofillis. She launched Refined in 2019 in her 40s. Today at 54, the CEO and mother continues to rapidly scale her platform and audience. Between hosting live shopping events and managing a demanding schedule, she shared a glimpse of her fall working wardrobe—now featured on Instagram—to offer seasonal outfit ideas. You'll notice her personal style focuses on polished, elegant, and easy-to-style pieces. And, of course, incredible designer bags.

Below are seven fall ensembles Christofillis wore over a week, complete with inspired shopping picks. And if you're in the mood to invest in a gorgeous new piece, check out The Refined online, in-store, or on Instagram.

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A Week of Outfits

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Isabel Marant jacket, TWP leather shirt, Buck Mason jeans, vintage Gucci belt, The Row boots, Chanel bag

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Eaves jacket, TWP turtleneck, Nili Lotan Joan jeans, The Row boots, Chanel bag

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Maje plaid jacket, Partow turtleneck, Khaite jeans, The Row boots, Hermès Birkin 35 GHW

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: TWP denim top, Khaite Dane jeans, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Chanel bag

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Lafayette 148 jacket, Partow turtleneck, Khaite jeans, The Row boots, Hermès Birkin GHW

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Ganni jacket, Partow turtleneck, Balenciaga jeans, The Row boots, Chanel bag

Fall Outfit Ideas from a Working Fashion CEO

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Wearing: Guest in Residence cardigan, Partow turtleneck, Nili Lotan jeans, The Row boots, Hermès Birkin 35 in Blue Jean GHW

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.