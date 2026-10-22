If there's one thing I've learned from studying the spring/summer 2027 runways, it's that designers aren't exactly interested in playing it safe when it comes to color. After seasons of quiet luxury, pared-back palettes, and an endless rotation of neutrals, fashion's collective mood is shifting toward something a little more expressive. And ,honestly? I'm not complaining.
From hypnotic shades of aquamarine and unapologetic, head-to-toe red looks to unexpected, slightly offbeat hues that feel destined to become fashion-person favorites, next season's color palette is anything but predictable. That's not to say minimalists have been forgotten, either. Among the more saturated offerings were softer, understated shades that prove making a statement doesn't always require turning up the volume.
After combing through the collections from New York, London, Milan, and Paris, I've narrowed down the six standout shades worth paying attention to for spring 2027. Whether you're ready to embrace color from head to toe or simply looking for a fresh way to update your wardrobe, consider this your official cheat sheet to the colors that matter next season.
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See The Shades Defining Spring 2026
Psychedelic Aquamarine
There's something undeniably hypnotic about this particular shade of blue-green. Somewhere between tropical turquoise and a particularly vivid aquamarine, the color made a compelling case for turning up the saturation come spring. Unlike the softer pastels we typically associate with warmer weather, this season's interpretation feels almost otherworldly—bold, slightly surreal, and impossible to ignore.
Helsa
Camisa the Silk Charmuese
PUMA
H-Street Og Sneakers
Valentino Garavani
Devain Metallic Jacquard Top-Handle Bag
True Red
Red is hardly a groundbreaking proposition in fashion, but for Spring 2027, designers are making a convincing argument for returning to the color in its purest form. Forget burgundy, oxblood, and the deeper, moodier shades that have dominated our wardrobes in recent seasons. This time around, it's all about true, unapologetic, fire-engine red. Bright, assertive, and refreshingly uncomplicated, the shade commands attention without requiring much in the way of styling. Unlike pops of red dominating the trend cycle in the past, Spring 2027's case revolving red involves a full head-to-toe look.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Nordstrom
Cashmere Polo Sweater
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Dress
Yves Klein Blue
Some colors are practically impossible to separate from their cultural associations, and few are as instantly recognizable as Yves Klein blue. The intensely saturated, ultramarine-inspired shade has long occupied a special place at the intersection of art and fashion, and its electric presence feels particularly relevant for Spring 2027. Style it with stark white for a crisp, modern contrast, pair it with black for a more dramatic effect, or lean into the season's maximalist mood by introducing another bold hue.
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
ZARA
100% Leather Zw Collection Jacket
Margaux
The Fonteyn
Blood Orange
If there's one thing designers seem to agree on for spring, it's that subtlety isn't necessarily the goal. Case in point? The arrival of blood orange, a fiery, red-leaning shade that's somewhere between citrus and a late-summer sunset. Unlike the punchy tangerines and soft peach tones that have dominated previous seasons, this iteration feels richer, warmer, and decidedly more sophisticated. There's an almost retro quality to the color, especially when imagined in sleek separates, lightweight knits, and flowing dresses.
STAUD
Lewis Flat
A.L.C.
Willa Knotted Crepe Maxi Dress
La Ligne
Colby Pants
Barely-There Beige
For all the saturated colors making their way into the Spring 2027 conversation, there's an equally compelling argument for exercising a little restraint. Enter the season's understated neutral: a soft, barely-there shade that falls somewhere between beige, sand, and pale taupe. Rather than the stark whites or warm creams that usually dominate spring wardrobes, this particular hue offers something a little more nuanced. It's subtle without being boring, polished without feeling overly precious, and remarkably easy to incorporate into an existing wardrobe.
Enza Costa
Cashmere Twist Top
Saint Laurent
Lace-Trim Satin Knee-Length Skirt
SRG
Octavia Coat
Dirty Martini Chartreuse
Not quite olive, not quite lime, and certainly not your average green, this season's muted chartreuse occupies a deliciously unconventional corner of the color spectrum. I'm nicknaming it Dirty Martini, and frankly, I can't think of a more fitting name. With its slightly murky, yellow-green undertones, the shade has a peculiar sophistication that makes it feel more like an elevated neutral than a traditional statement color. The secret to pulling it off? Treat it almost as you would khaki or olive, pairing it with chocolate brown, ivory, charcoal, or other earthy tones.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.