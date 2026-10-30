Not Plaid, Not Polka Dot—the Moody Print Dominating This Fall

It'll see you through the colder months.

Kelsey Stewart&#039;s avatar
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Collage of models wearing dark, moody floral-print clothing.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @caracara_nyc)

Like clockwork, a new season signals a wardrobe refresh, and come fall, plaid arrives in droves by way of outerwear, sweaters, skirts, and more closet essentials. This year, though, the classic pattern is facing some competition. Enter dark, moody florals, which are currently stealing the spotlight. Sure, the romantic print is practically synonymous with spring and summer, but for fall, it feels decidedly fresh.

We have luxury designers to thank for pushing dark florals into the mainstream this season. On the fall/winter 2026 runways, the pattern was a recurring theme throughout the collections. Dries Van Noten doubled down on moody florals, splashing them on long jacquard coats and matching skirts, while Khaite debuted yellow, red, and white blooms against a black background on blazers, trousers, and dresses. According to these heavy hitters, florals can, in fact, be groundbreaking for fall.

Dries Van Noten fall/winter 2026 model wearing moody floral-print clothing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite fall/winter 2026 model wearing moody floral-print clothing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When it comes to styling dark florals for fall, treat them as you would any other print. If your fashion sensibility skews minimalist, let the patterned piece do all the talking. Neutral, understated separates will do the trick. For just a hint of the motif, opt for an accessory, such as a pair of boots or a shoulder bag. For a bolder take, lean into print mixing, contrasting a dark floral piece with plaid or stripes.

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Model wearing a Ba&amp;amp;sh floral dress.

(Image credit: @bashparis)

Ahead, shop an edit of dark, romantic florals, from evening-ready dresses to going-out tops.

Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey Stewart
Contributing Fashion Editor

Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.