Not Plaid, Not Polka Dot—the Moody Print Dominating This Fall

Like clockwork, a new season signals a wardrobe refresh, and come fall, plaid arrives in droves by way of outerwear, sweaters, skirts, and more closet essentials. This year, though, the classic pattern is facing some competition. Enter dark, moody florals, which are currently stealing the spotlight. Sure, the romantic print is practically synonymous with spring and summer, but for fall, it feels decidedly fresh.
We have luxury designers to thank for pushing dark florals into the mainstream this season. On the fall/winter 2026 runways, the pattern was a recurring theme throughout the collections. Dries Van Noten doubled down on moody florals, splashing them on long jacquard coats and matching skirts, while Khaite debuted yellow, red, and white blooms against a black background on blazers, trousers, and dresses. According to these heavy hitters, florals can, in fact, be groundbreaking for fall.
When it comes to styling dark florals for fall, treat them as you would any other print. If your fashion sensibility skews minimalist, let the patterned piece do all the talking. Neutral, understated separates will do the trick. For just a hint of the motif, opt for an accessory, such as a pair of boots or a shoulder bag. For a bolder take, lean into print mixing, contrasting a dark floral piece with plaid or stripes.
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Ahead, shop an edit of dark, romantic florals, from evening-ready dresses to going-out tops.
Rixo
Jorgia Cotton Velvet Jacket in Enchanted Flora Green
This chic velvet jacket will have you wishing for winter days.
Reformation
Mariam Dress
Just RSVP'd to a winter wedding? We found the perfect dress for the occasion.
Reformation
Matilda Faux Fur Trim Jacket
Thanks to its removable faux-fur collar, this vintage-inspired jacket can be styled in multiple ways.
MANGO
Embroidered Floral Beaded Handbag
Beaded bags are still in demand.
ZARA
Peplum Jacket
For a 2026 take on peplum, look no further than this Zara jacket.
Aritzia
Clandestine Silk Dress
Aritzia's floral silk dress can easily be dressed up and down.
ZARA
Embroidered Velvet Coat
It's hard to believe this expensive-looking embroidered coat is under $200.
Cara Cara
Chrissy Jacquard Mini Skirt
Cara Cara's rich red floral skirt couldn't be more romantic.
Hill House Home
Twilight Flocked Brocade
Pair this jacket with jeans for a casual yet polished weekend look.
Cara Cara
Rafa Floral Stretch Mesh Top
When in doubt, pair this mesh top with jeans.
Ganni
Hobo Mini Flowers Bag
Give your go-to black bag the day off, and reach for this purse instead.
Torrid
Arella Maxi Dress
Team this flowy dress with knee-high boots for an effortless fall look.
Free People
Wild at Heart Hair Scarf
When your outfit needs a little something extra, reach for this floral hair scarf.
H&M
Tie-Detail Blouse
This blouse is just as pretty as it is versatile.
Ba&Sh
Delora Dress
Found: the perfect dark floral dress for cold weather.
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Maxi Skirt
Shake up your cold-weather work wardrobe with this flowy floral skirt.
Maeve
Floral Beaded Tote Bag
This beaded tote bag is sure to garner attention.
L'AGENCE
Marseille Floral Jacquard Mini Skirt
Just add tights, and you're good to go.
LA DOUBLEJ
Metallic Floral-Jacquard Twill Midi Skirt
This luxe skirt could easily be worn year-round, making it well worth the splurge.
Free People
Lilly Printed Boat Neck Long Sleeve Top
Throw on this printed top for your next Friday night out.
La DoubleJ
Boxy Coat in Bamboo Jacquard Black
This La DoubleJ jacket is certainly an investment, but it's sure to stand the test of time.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.