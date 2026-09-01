They're Here: The Fall Shoe Trends That Will Define 2026

I spent most of the fall/winter 2026 fashion month staring at shoes instead of the clothes they were attached to, which either makes me extremely good at my job or means I have a real problem. I'm going with the former. As someone who’s quite the clothing person, this is a relatively new development for me. I’ve always been able to appreciate a good shoe, obviously, but this season, I found myself remembering the shoes long after I’d forgotten what was happening above the ankle. Maybe it was the styling, maybe it was the sheer number of genuinely good options, or maybe we’re entering a very good era for footwear. Whatever the reason, I was paying attention.
Five trends kept turning up no matter which show I sat through, from Milan to Paris, and what made them stand out was how wearable they actually felt. These aren’t the kind of runway trends that require six months of convincing, a completely new wardrobe, or a very specific fashion-person personality to pull off. They’re shoes you could realistically start wearing now—and, more importantly, actually want to wear. Here are the five that have officially caught my attention.
Jazz Shoes
Introducing the lace-up, low-to-the-ground flat replacing your ballets. Celine, Bottega and Prada all sent their versions down the Fall 2026 runway introducing a new it-shoe. The structured toe and lace-up detail give them more presence than a ballet flat without losing the comfort, and they work with a trouser just as well as a slip skirt.
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Loewe
Pebble Soft Leather Sneakers
ZARA
Leather Lace-Up Loafers
The Row
Nino Leather Derby Shoes
Moccasins and Slippers
Miu Miu and Loewe sent this soft, house-shoe-adjacent shoe style down the runway this season with several other labels designing moccasin-leaning loafers. The common thread is comfort that still reads intentional, nothing about these looks like you gave up.
Khaite
Milly Moccasins
TOTEME
Venetian Leather-Trimmed Velvet Loafers
STAUD
Milo Leather Ballet Flats
Cap Toe
Matthieu Blazy's Chanel may have quite the waitlist, but he’s not the only designer creating two-tone cap toe shoes this season. It's a small design detail that does a lot for an otherwise simple pump or boot, dressing it up without adding any extra hardware.
J.Crew
Ava Cap Toe Pumps
chanel
High Boots
Magda Butrym
Leather Mules
Panel Effect
Speak of two-tone, there’s more than one way to do it. It has been a Chanel signature for decades, but it was remixed with paneled and color-blocked styles everywhere from Isabel Marant to Ferragamo. The panels do the work a print usually would, adding visual interest without turning the shoe into the loudest thing in the outfit. An ‘80s feel really comes into play here.
ISABEL MARANT
Luza 100 Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
chanel
Slingbacks
Jimmy Choo
Amel Leather Slingback Pumps
Vintage Inspired Wedges
Wedges are back, but the version showing up this season leans sculptural instead of summery, more '40s-inflected than boardwalk. Sportmax and Diesel all sent structured wedge silhouettes down the Fall 2026 runway, and the satin and leather versions translated easily into a fall outfit.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.