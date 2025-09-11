No Offence to Jeans or Trousers, But These Skirt Trends Will Earn You Way More Compliments

If you want the secret to looking like you exclusively shop designer, it's swapping out your preferred pair of pants for one of these slick autumn 2025 skirt trends.

A collage of the biggest skirt trends of 2025.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Of all the pieces that make up a cold-weather wardrobe, it’s often the case that skirts are the first to be overlooked in favour of structured denim jeans or polished woollen trousers. However, as one of the biggest autumn/winter 2025 trends, skirts are swiftly becoming the sartorial underdog. A hard-working wardrobe staple that does a lot of heavy lifting to help any outfit look elegant, while still providing shelter from the biting elements, if you will.

So, when it comes to the autumn skirt trends of 2025, we really are spoiled for choice. You can blame this on the endless amount of skirts paraded down designer runways earlier in the year, with styles including Miu Miu’s soft pastel silk midi and Chloé’s billowing peplum maxis in glossy taffeta hitting boutique floors. (And therefore ending up in the wardrobes of tasteful dressers by consequence.)

Perhaps as a final push to ward off winter’s nipping chill while we still can, but it appears that skirts have really played their trump card this season, being conjured up in elegant shapes or with expert flourishes for maximum impact. Layered under a soft-as-butter leather jacket or faux fur throw, the key autumn 2025 skirt trends are injecting a sense of flirtatious sophistication into timely outfit choices. Either cut close to the body or rendered with a skin-baring quality, these are silhouettes that eschew the notions that a warming, comforting autumnal skirt has to be mantronly.

An image of French influencer and creative director of Musier Paris @annelauremais wearing one of the biggest autumn 2025 skirt trends with a fine-knit turtleneck and knee-high black boots.a

(Image credit: @annelauremais )

In fact, quite the opposite can be said for the styles that are reigning supreme. Sure, these pivotal pieces all adhere to a criterion of being made of durable material, hitting slightly lower on the body and evoking the essence of falling leaves, at the very least.

Still, they arm you with a quiet strength, like the new season pinstripe Calvin Klein knee-grazer that Hailey Bieber wore recently to celebrate Rhode’s billion-dollar acquisition. These are skirts that certainly mean business, but in a more playful office siren way, like tartan iterations gathered and twisted through the front or lace-trim slips brought out of the boudoir and into the bedroom.

Most importantly, the key autumn 2025 skirt trends are all underpinned by a feeling of timelessness. These are garments that you can buy now and wear for years to come because of how classic they are. What’s more powerful than that? Keep scrolling on for the 5 major autumn skirt trends of 2025, plus the top styles to shop.

The 5 Key Autumn Skirt Trends of 2025

1. Check Mate

Style Notes: 2025 is the year nostalgic prints found a new footing. While balmy temperatures complement more sprightly prints like polka dot and gingham, heartier patterns like check or tartan are well-suited for chillier days. The return of these flannelette fabrics can be traced back to Dior's Mary Queen of Scots-inspired Cruise 2025 show, hosted in the Highlands earlier this year in June. However, expensive-looking high street styles from COS and Massimo Dutti are equally in demand.

An image of @nlmarilyn wearing a tartan skirt, one of the biggest autumn 2025 skirt trends, with black boots and a black long-sleeve shirt.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Trend:

2. Pencil It In

An image of Hailey Bieber wearing a pinstripe pencil skirt, one of the biggest autumn 2025 skirt trends, from Calvin Klein while out in New York promoting Rhode&#039;s launch into Sephora.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: Once reserved for those who wanted to follow in Romy and Michelle's footsteps and try for the "business woman special", pencil skirts have come back with reckless abandon. On a personal note, I have to say I'm absolutely thrilled about it, as the sculpting shape effortlessly elevates an outfit thanks to the tailored qualities inherent to the style. But I know I'm not speaking for myself when I say looking put together without exhausting yourself is an ethos we can all embrace this autumn.

Shop the Trend:

3. Sheer Impact

An image of French influencer @sylviemus_ wearing a tiered sheer skirt, one of the biggest skirt trends, with a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The temperature dropping below 20°C is not always an incentive to stop barring your limbs to the elements. While you won't be rewarded with a dose of vitamin D, sheer skirts delightful contrast against any bulky autumn jackets or winter trench coats that you plan on bundling yourself up in as the months pass by. This is a hack many Scandi fashion brands swear by and is something I'm readily seeing style insiders across Europe adopt, too. The crucial part here is to layer wisely and layer well.

Shop the Trend:

4. Lace Thrills

An image of @laurareilly___ wearing a lace-trim slip skirt with a black trench coat and boots from The Row.

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Style Notes: This season may still be nascent, but there is an indiscernible collective sentiment of searching for ways to transition summer trends into autumn. Swapping out lace-trim satin shorts for lace-trim satin slips is one obvious but chic trade that can be made. Teamed under a large, floor-grazing duster, the piece's Parisian elements bear a sort of coquettish and soothing effect that's just so enduring.

Shop the Trend:

5. Pleated Please

An image of @frannfyne wearing a black pleated skirt with a black blazer.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Pleated skirts are universally regarded as a preppy fashion staple. But for 2025, they're taking less of a collegiate configuration for shapes with attuned to off-duty demands. Simone Rocha and S.S. Daley both showcased shredded pleated skirts during London Fashion Week way back in February, proving this style certainly is a fashion fundamental in its own right, even with countless interpretations.

Shop the Trend:

