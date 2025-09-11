Of all the pieces that make up a cold-weather wardrobe, it’s often the case that skirts are the first to be overlooked in favour of structured denim jeans or polished woollen trousers. However, as one of the biggest autumn/winter 2025 trends, skirts are swiftly becoming the sartorial underdog. A hard-working wardrobe staple that does a lot of heavy lifting to help any outfit look elegant, while still providing shelter from the biting elements, if you will.
So, when it comes to the autumn skirt trends of 2025, we really are spoiled for choice. You can blame this on the endless amount of skirts paraded down designer runways earlier in the year, with styles including Miu Miu’s soft pastel silk midi and Chloé’s billowing peplum maxis in glossy taffeta hitting boutique floors. (And therefore ending up in the wardrobes of tasteful dressers by consequence.)
Perhaps as a final push to ward off winter’s nipping chill while we still can, but it appears that skirts have really played their trump card this season, being conjured up in elegant shapes or with expert flourishes for maximum impact. Layered under a soft-as-butter leather jacket or faux fur throw, the key autumn 2025 skirt trends are injecting a sense of flirtatious sophistication into timely outfit choices. Either cut close to the body or rendered with a skin-baring quality, these are silhouettes that eschew the notions that a warming, comforting autumnal skirt has to be mantronly.
In fact, quite the opposite can be said for the styles that are reigning supreme. Sure, these pivotal pieces all adhere to a criterion of being made of durable material, hitting slightly lower on the body and evoking the essence of falling leaves, at the very least.
Still, they arm you with a quiet strength, like the new season pinstripe Calvin Klein knee-grazer that Hailey Bieber wore recently to celebrate Rhode’s billion-dollar acquisition. These are skirts that certainly mean business, but in a more playful office siren way, like tartan iterations gathered and twisted through the front or lace-trim slips brought out of the boudoir and into the bedroom.
Most importantly, the key autumn 2025 skirt trends are all underpinned by a feeling of timelessness. These are garments that you can buy now and wear for years to come because of how classic they are. What’s more powerful than that? Keep scrolling on for the 5 major autumn skirt trends of 2025, plus the top styles to shop.
The 5 Key Autumn Skirt Trends of 2025
1. Check Mate
Style Notes: 2025 is the year nostalgic prints found a new footing. While balmy temperatures complement more sprightly prints like polka dot and gingham, heartier patterns like check or tartan are well-suited for chillier days. The return of these flannelette fabrics can be traced back to Dior's Mary Queen of Scots-inspired Cruise 2025 show, hosted in the Highlands earlier this year in June. However, expensive-looking high street styles from COS and Massimo Dutti are equally in demand.
The panels on this style will also bring great movement, and therefore dimension, to your ensemble.
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Plaid-Check Midi Skirt | 38
Checks don't always have to rival the deep shades of wintertime.
John Lewis
John Lewis Check Cotton Blend Midi Skirt
With Celtic origins, there's something quite fitting about wearing this trend while out and about in the UK.
Wynn Hamlyn
Woven Skirt
Beloved New Zealand label Wynn Hamlyn is revered for its innovative use of knitwear, contorting and manipulating basic fibres into something far more imaginative, like this woven skirt with a malleable dropped panel.
2. Pencil It In
Style Notes: Once reserved for those who wanted to follow in Romy and Michelle's footsteps and try for the "business woman special", pencil skirts have come back with reckless abandon. On a personal note, I have to say I'm absolutely thrilled about it, as the sculpting shape effortlessly elevates an outfit thanks to the tailored qualities inherent to the style. But I know I'm not speaking for myself when I say looking put together without exhausting yourself is an ethos we can all embrace this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black
This cut is just universally flattering.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
The discerning minimalism exercised with this styling gives this piece a delicate '90s fashion feel.
Courtney Zheng
Irene Wool Silk Duchesse Midi Skirt
Don't feel like the clean-cut shape is devoid of personality either. Just embrace styles like this pair from Courtney Zheng, an emerging Australian brand beloved by stars including Gracie Abrams, that come with detachable contrasting silk bloomers.
MANGO
Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt
Consciously or not, this style applies the colour blocking technique simply because of how long and fitted the shape of the skirt is, making it an invitation to experiment with texture and tone, like this leather pencil skirt here from Mango.
& Other Stories
Pencil Midi Skirt
Embrace your inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with this designer-passing style.
3. Sheer Impact
Style Notes: The temperature dropping below 20°C is not always an incentive to stop barring your limbs to the elements. While you won't be rewarded with a dose of vitamin D, sheer skirts delightful contrast against any bulky autumn jackets or winter trench coats that you plan on bundling yourself up in as the months pass by. This is a hack many Scandi fashion brands swear by and is something I'm readily seeing style insiders across Europe adopt, too. The crucial part here is to layer wisely and layer well.
Shop the Trend:
Mode Mischief Studios
Bias Brief Midi Skirt
This gleaming blue skirt will look heavenly under a crisp button-down, boxy blazer and cashmere jumper. (And perhaps some pearls too, to tie into the liquid sensation of the material.)
Autograph
Layered Draped Midi A-Line Skirt
Supple and fluid, which is exactly what you want to strive for to combat the stiffness associated with the season.
Rise & Fall
Women's Silk Organza Panelled Skirt
You needn't worry about over accessorising with this silhouette either, as the mesh surface is intriguing enough on its own.
H&M
Organza Skirt
A monochromatic outfit is equally impactful, thanks to the interplay between the different grains.
COS
Sheer Column Skirt
Throw on a chocolate brown knit and you'll have a look bound to earn you so many compliments.
4. Lace Thrills
Style Notes: This season may still be nascent, but there is an indiscernible collective sentiment of searching for ways to transition summer trends into autumn. Swapping out lace-trim satin shorts for lace-trim satin slips is one obvious but chic trade that can be made. Teamed under a large, floor-grazing duster, the piece's Parisian elements bear a sort of coquettish and soothing effect that's just so enduring.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
I plan on replicating this entire outfit.
The White Company UK
Double Satin Appliqué Lace Skirt
Slouchy boots and sumptuous bombers pair perfectly with this skirt trend
Next
Navy Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim
Navy and black is such an underrated, but nonetheless luxe, colour combination.
This piece feels so romantic while not being an overtly amorous hue.
5. Pleated Please
Style Notes: Pleated skirts are universally regarded as a preppy fashion staple. But for 2025, they're taking less of a collegiate configuration for shapes with attuned to off-duty demands. Simone Rocha and S.S. Daley both showcased shredded pleated skirts during London Fashion Week way back in February, proving this style certainly is a fashion fundamental in its own right, even with countless interpretations.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Pleated Midi-Skirt
A cropped woollen jacket will sit nicely over the top of this skirt.
ARKET
Pleated Wool Blend Skirt
A staple in so many of the best wardrobes in Britain.
VIOLANTE NESSI
Gentileschi Pleated Paneled Satin Maxi Skirt
A whimsical iteration that's as glamorous as it is angelic. Simply stunning.
BURBERRY
Leather-Trimmed Pleated Checked Wool Midi Skirt
It wouldn't be a British winter without the appearance of Burberry's iconic Nova Check, now would it?
ZARA
Belted Midi Skirt
A pre-belted piece, to take the fuss out of styling.
