L.A. It Girls Are Swapping XL Totes for the Elevated Bag Trend Made for Pilates and Matcha Runs

Extra-large handbags—like Jacquemus' Spiaggia bag, the Boatkin, and Saint Laurent's Y tote—may be having a moment, but their popularity leans more toward work or travel. When it comes to what the cool crowd is carrying to Pilates and post-class matcha runs, the vibe shifts entirely. Instead of oversize totes, they’re reaching for small bags. Just look at Hailey Bieber for proof.
Spotted leaving Forma Pilates on Melrose Avenue today, Bieber wore a chic workout look: a sheer, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve top, micro bike shorts, and a small leather tote from The Row. It was equal parts effortless and elevated—and we're here for it.
Opting for a smaller bag makes perfect sense, especially for a Pilates session, when all you need are the essentials: car keys, a wallet, sunglasses, lip gloss, and maybe grippy socks. Plus, a compact bag feels far more polished when you're grabbing matcha at Erewhon or Community Goods afterward—you look put-together, not like you just left the gym. That said, keep scrolling for our curated edit of must-have mini totes and everything you need to re-create Bieber’s activewear look.
Get the Look
THE ROW
Park Tote Small in Lux Grained Calfskin
Hurry, it's already selling out.
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
This sheer boatneck top can comfortably be worn on the shoulders due to its rolled neckline.
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 3.5" Short
These have become a staple in my summer activewear rotation.
Shop More Small Tote Bags
Anthropologie
The Hollace Tote: Mini Edition
Nail the trend with this under-$100 option.
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote
This also comes in brown suede, white leather, black leather, or black suede.
The Row
Cecily Mini Tote Bag in Cotton Canvas
Another celeb-favorite from The Row.
MW
The Leather Knot Bag
Take this from the beach to dinner.
APC
Maiko Small Shopping Bag
Carry this crossbody bag or hold it in your hands using the double-strap handle.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.