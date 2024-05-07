Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Cardi B All Chose This Anti-Cute Aesthetic for Their Met Gala Looks
There's still a lot to unpack about the Met Gala 2024 but looking at the stunning celebrity looks from last night's event with fresh eyes this morning, it would seem that there was a secret theme that none of us on the outside knew about, as so many of the event's attendees took to the garden-themed carpet dressed as gothic brides.
The theme of the 2024 Met Gala was The Garden of Time, which is inspired by a story of the same name by J.G. Ballard. In short, The Garden of Time tells the tale of a count and his wife whose sprawling mansion is under siege by an angry mob who want to claim it for their own. The mansion, however, is surrounded by beautiful gardens that possess the will to bend time. Each time the count cuts back some of his garden, he, his wife and their home delay the mob. Eventually. however, the count cuts back the entirety of his garden, destroying its beauty and, ultimately, running out of time, after which the mob uprise and take over the mansion regardless. Some celebrities and designers clearly resonated with the dystopian prose and used that as the inspiration for their gothic looks.
Some gowns were sweeping, while others featuring ornate lacework; however, they felt bridal in their execution. From Zendaya to Dua Lipa, scroll on to see every gothic bridal celebrity look from the 2024 Met Gala.
Here Come the Met Gala 2024's Gothic Brides
Emma Chamberlain Wearing John Galliano
From the delicate lace to her smouldering makeup, Emma Chamberlain was committed to her gothic bridal look.
Dua Lipa Wearing Marc Jacobs
Feathers, lace and a train—there's a lot going on here, but Dua Lipa makes it work.
Penélope Cruz Wearing Chanel
And the bride (read: Penélope Cruz) wore... Chanel. Because of course you would if you could.
Zendaya Wearing Wearing Givenchy
Not content with one show-stopping look, Zendaya also treated us to this corsetted creation from the Givenchy archives.
Cardi B Wearing Giambattista Valli
Wide-angle lenses were required to capture Cardi B's gothic, garden-sized dress in all its glory.
Ashley Graham Wearing Ludovic de Saint Sernin
More brides should wear leather on their wedding days, IMO.
