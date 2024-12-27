This Specific Color Makes Ballet Flats Look 10X More Elegant

Perfect fall outfit with chunky knitwear, black jeans and gold accessories.
(Image credit: fakerstrom)
Over the past couple years there has been a ballet flat renaissance, which I for one have embraced whole heartedly. This has extended far beyond the black ballerinas that Kate Moss lived in in the ‘00s, as trending styles have included Miu Miu’s ballerina-coded satin pairs, Maison Margiela’s split-toe Tabi’s, and Alaïa’s fishnet flats. The ballet flat movement shows no sign of losing momentum, and there is one color in particular that I am noticing in every new-in section—a rich chocolate brown hue.

Chocolate brown ballet pump with anklets and straight-leg denim jeans.

(Image credit: Smythsisters)

An earthy color palette always dominates in fall and winter, with shades mirroring the changing landscape, however this year there has been a rise in dark brown suede accessories. It is as versatile and easy to style as black, but adds a warmth and more luxurious feel to even the simplest of outfits. The likes of The Row, Manolo Blahnik, and Prada have created brown slipper flats, in shades varying from sandy browns to deep mahogany. Unsurprisingly, this has had a ripple effect across other more affordable retailers and the likes of Free People, Massimo Dutti, and Madewell all have ballet flats in deep chocolate shades.

Brown Chanel ballet pumps

(Image credit: fakerstrom)

In terms of styling, these shoes will go with any outfit year round, however they look particularly elegant when worn with a pair of straight-leg jeans and an oatmeal or khaki-hued knit. Scroll for an edit of the best brown ballet flats, Mary Janes, and slip-ons.

Shop Brown Flats:

The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat

If you are looking for a more affordable option, this Madewell pair is the perfect choice.

The Foundation Flat - Chocolate
ESSĒN
The Foundation Flat - Chocolate

I own these and can vouch for their comfort.

Gelista Suede Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Gelista Suede Ballet Flats

Of course Manolo Blahnik has the most elegant take on this shoe style.

Leather-Trimmed Pony Hair Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather-Trimmed Pony Hair Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Le Monde Beryl is beloved by editors and celebrities, and this chocolate pony hair pair look so elegant.

Awar Ballet Flat
The Row
Awar Ballet Flat

The scrunch detailing and delicate, fine bow are thoughtful design touches.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Tutti
Split Leather Ballet Flats

The flexible sole will make it feel like you aren't wearing shoes.

Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat

Under $100? Yes please.

Kasey Square Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Kasey Square Toe Pump

The almond-shaped toe and block heel makes these a more fashion-forward take on the trend.

Cody Skimmer Flat
Naturalizer
Cody Skimmer Flat

Nordstrom has so many pairs of brown flats right now.

Crystal Gemini Ballet Flats
FP Collection
Crystal Gemini Ballet Flats

The double straps with crystal buckles gives these flats a Western touch.

Ballerina Mary Jane
Prada
Ballerina Mary Jane

This Prada pair has my heart.

Delfina Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats

Aeyde is one of my favorite European shoe brands for timeless design and comfort-led construction.

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

Mary Janes are popular this year, and this rich chocolate hue is perfect for fall.

City Gommino Suede Loafers
TOD'S
City Gommino Suede Loafers

Tod's has always been known for its mahogony suede, and these supple driving shoes are a classic investment piece.

Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

The Maysale is an iconic Manolo design that will forever be stylish.

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump

These are more structured, making them an excellent choice for the office or smarter occasions.

Sway Square Toe Ballet Flat
ALOHAS
Sway Square Toe Ballet Flat

Alohas is a Who What Wear favorite, and the brand always puts its own distinctive stamp on classic styles.

