This Specific Color Makes Ballet Flats Look 10X More Elegant

Over the past couple years there has been a ballet flat renaissance, which I for one have embraced whole heartedly. This has extended far beyond the black ballerinas that Kate Moss lived in in the ‘00s, as trending styles have included Miu Miu’s ballerina-coded satin pairs, Maison Margiela’s split-toe Tabi’s, and Alaïa’s fishnet flats. The ballet flat movement shows no sign of losing momentum, and there is one color in particular that I am noticing in every new-in section—a rich chocolate brown hue.

An earthy color palette always dominates in fall and winter, with shades mirroring the changing landscape, however this year there has been a rise in dark brown suede accessories. It is as versatile and easy to style as black, but adds a warmth and more luxurious feel to even the simplest of outfits. The likes of The Row, Manolo Blahnik, and Prada have created brown slipper flats, in shades varying from sandy browns to deep mahogany. Unsurprisingly, this has had a ripple effect across other more affordable retailers and the likes of Free People, Massimo Dutti, and Madewell all have ballet flats in deep chocolate shades.

In terms of styling, these shoes will go with any outfit year round, however they look particularly elegant when worn with a pair of straight-leg jeans and an oatmeal or khaki-hued knit. Scroll for an edit of the best brown ballet flats, Mary Janes, and slip-ons.

Shop Brown Flats:

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat $98 SHOP NOW If you are looking for a more affordable option, this Madewell pair is the perfect choice.

ESSĒN The Foundation Flat - Chocolate $249 SHOP NOW I own these and can vouch for their comfort.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Gelista Suede Ballet Flats $725 SHOP NOW Of course Manolo Blahnik has the most elegant take on this shoe style.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather-Trimmed Pony Hair Mary Jane Ballet Flats $595 SHOP NOW Le Monde Beryl is beloved by editors and celebrities, and this chocolate pony hair pair look so elegant.

The Row Awar Ballet Flat $1200 SHOP NOW The scrunch detailing and delicate, fine bow are thoughtful design touches.

Massimo Tutti Split Leather Ballet Flats $149 SHOP NOW The flexible sole will make it feel like you aren't wearing shoes.

Schutz Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat $98 SHOP NOW Under $100? Yes please.

Sam Edelman Kasey Square Toe Pump $140 SHOP NOW The almond-shaped toe and block heel makes these a more fashion-forward take on the trend.

Naturalizer Cody Skimmer Flat $47 SHOP NOW Nordstrom has so many pairs of brown flats right now.

FP Collection Crystal Gemini Ballet Flats $110 SHOP NOW The double straps with crystal buckles gives these flats a Western touch.

Prada Ballerina Mary Jane $1050 SHOP NOW This Prada pair has my heart.

AEYDE Delfina Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats $345 SHOP NOW Aeyde is one of my favorite European shoe brands for timeless design and comfort-led construction.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats $128 SHOP NOW Mary Janes are popular this year, and this rich chocolate hue is perfect for fall.

TOD'S City Gommino Suede Loafers $695 SHOP NOW Tod's has always been known for its mahogony suede, and these supple driving shoes are a classic investment piece.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats $825 SHOP NOW The Maysale is an iconic Manolo design that will forever be stylish.

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Pump $145 SHOP NOW These are more structured, making them an excellent choice for the office or smarter occasions.