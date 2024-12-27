This Specific Color Makes Ballet Flats Look 10X More Elegant
Over the past couple years there has been a ballet flat renaissance, which I for one have embraced whole heartedly. This has extended far beyond the black ballerinas that Kate Moss lived in in the ‘00s, as trending styles have included Miu Miu’s ballerina-coded satin pairs, Maison Margiela’s split-toe Tabi’s, and Alaïa’s fishnet flats. The ballet flat movement shows no sign of losing momentum, and there is one color in particular that I am noticing in every new-in section—a rich chocolate brown hue.
An earthy color palette always dominates in fall and winter, with shades mirroring the changing landscape, however this year there has been a rise in dark brown suede accessories. It is as versatile and easy to style as black, but adds a warmth and more luxurious feel to even the simplest of outfits. The likes of The Row, Manolo Blahnik, and Prada have created brown slipper flats, in shades varying from sandy browns to deep mahogany. Unsurprisingly, this has had a ripple effect across other more affordable retailers and the likes of Free People, Massimo Dutti, and Madewell all have ballet flats in deep chocolate shades.
In terms of styling, these shoes will go with any outfit year round, however they look particularly elegant when worn with a pair of straight-leg jeans and an oatmeal or khaki-hued knit. Scroll for an edit of the best brown ballet flats, Mary Janes, and slip-ons.
Shop Brown Flats:
If you are looking for a more affordable option, this Madewell pair is the perfect choice.
Of course Manolo Blahnik has the most elegant take on this shoe style.
Le Monde Beryl is beloved by editors and celebrities, and this chocolate pony hair pair look so elegant.
The scrunch detailing and delicate, fine bow are thoughtful design touches.
The flexible sole will make it feel like you aren't wearing shoes.
The almond-shaped toe and block heel makes these a more fashion-forward take on the trend.
The double straps with crystal buckles gives these flats a Western touch.
Aeyde is one of my favorite European shoe brands for timeless design and comfort-led construction.
Mary Janes are popular this year, and this rich chocolate hue is perfect for fall.
Tod's has always been known for its mahogony suede, and these supple driving shoes are a classic investment piece.
The Maysale is an iconic Manolo design that will forever be stylish.
These are more structured, making them an excellent choice for the office or smarter occasions.
Alohas is a Who What Wear favorite, and the brand always puts its own distinctive stamp on classic styles.
