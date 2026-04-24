The Upper East Side is having a much-deserved moment right now. People can only take so much of the chaos in Williamsburg, SoHo, and the Lower East Side, and they've found that when you jump on the 4, 5, or 6 train and keep going past 59th Street, a far slower experience awaits. The stores—even the same ones that exist in SoHo—are less busy and more spacious, and the restaurants rarely have lines out the door (unless you're trying to get frozen yogurt at Madison Fare or Butterfield Market). Plus, if street style interests you, there's a whole new world to see and take note of, as completely different trends gain popularity on the streets of the Upper East Side compared to downtown Manhattan.
In the wintertime, Fifth, Madison, and Lexington will be filled with long fur stoles, cashmere wrap coats, and sleek pointed-toe boots from the Manolo Blahnik flagship store, one of many shops to stop into if you find yourself uptown. Soon, those same streets will be adorned with some of the best dressers in NYC, wearing strappy sandals, pencil skirts, dainty jewelry, and little white dresses. These aren't trends. Rather, they're classic pieces that feel especially relevant and fresh because of the way that they're styled on Upper East Siders. Think a flower brooch on a simple tank dress or a patterned bandana dressing up linen Bermuda shorts and flip-flops.
This summer, when you don't know what to wear, take a trip uptown, where the chic trends below will be executed perfectly by some of New York's finest.
Upper East Side Summer Trends to Shop
1. Strappy Sandals
The shoes you'll likely spot most on an early Saturday evening on Madison Avenue this summer will be some variation of Manolo Blahnik's Callamu sandals, which feature two crisscrossing straps on the toes and a mule shape. They're classics worn by everyone from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy to Hailey Bieber, and their timeless design has kept them popular for years, especially on the UES. Style them with a pencil skirt, vintage jeans, or a cocktail dress.
Tony Bianco
Daisy Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callamu 50 Elaphe Mules
Calvin Klein
Skylor Slide Sandal
2. Embossed Animal-Print Accessories
This summer, every clutch, tote, and pair of kitten heels will be embossed with some sort of animal print, from crocodile to snakeskin to ostrich to eel. Classic leather will always be in, but if you want to look 2026 on the UES, opt for textured accessories, playing with jewel tones, mismatching materials, and styling them with toned-down apparel, like a crisp button-down shirt and tailored skirt.
Massimo Dutti
Textured Leather Mini Satchel Bag
J.Crew
Made-in-Italy T-Strap Pumps
A.EMERY
Halloran Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
3. Dainty Jewelry
I know large, statement-making jewelry has been everywhere lately, but that isn't exactly the case on the UES. Sure, you'll find a lot of large diamond rings, but when it comes to everyday jewelry, chic women uptown are donning smaller, daintier pieces that feel casually elegant, prioritizing high-quality pieces that impress, no matter their actual size. Think dangly earrings with subtle stones and tennis necklaces.