If You Want More Elegant T-Shirt Outfits, Wear This Jacket Trend Millennials Love But Gen-Z Hates

As aGen Zer, I know we all have strong fashion opinions, and a main one is that some of us refuse to wear tweed jackets. Our Millennial fashion counterparts, on the contrary, historically love them. Both groups will be pleased to know that actress Tessa Thompson found the perfect middle ground in an outfit that showcases a tweed jacket in a Gen Z-friendly way.
While in NYC recently, before she attended the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon, Thompson wore a few casual Chanel pieces. She paired oversized gray striped pants with a graphic Fiona Apple T-shirt, a pair of loafers, and layered over her tee was a vintage, oversized Chanel tweed jacket. She carried a gorgeous patent leather, quilted Chanel handbag in a rich burgundy hue as a chic pop of color. This outfit totally changed my mind about tweed jackets, which, admittedly, I do (did), in fact, dislike. The oversized fit made it look equal parts Gen Z-dressy-casual and Millennial-sophisticated. The other elements in the outfit, from the graphic T-shirt to the loafers, were also pieces that both generations have in common, so it’s truly the perfect blend of an outfit for either. If you’re Gen Z and stay away from tweed jackets or are a Millennial looking to make your tweed jacket look elegant, but also cool, keep scrolling through to recreate Thompson’s outfit and shop similar tweed jackets.
On Tessa Thompson: vintage Chanel jacket, bag, and sunglasses; Public Laundry Fiona Apple T-shirt ($49)
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.