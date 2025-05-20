Stylish People Have Brought Back the Cool '90s Heel Trend That Elevates Trousers and Dresses
Corset lace-up heels embody the best of '90s style: playful, minimal, and impossibly chic. Click through to discover the shoe trend making a comeback this summer.
Maybe it's the diet of '90s TV shows that I grew up on, but there's something about style across that decade that feels incredibly cool to me. So, whenever I catch a whiff of a '90s trend making a comeback, I can't help but get excited.
This week, when I spotted a re-emerging shoe trend on Bella Hadid and then came across it multiple times during an evening Instagram scroll, I knew I was on to something special. Having moved on from the simple court shoes that have been back in our rotations for seasons, this summer, fashion people are looking towards the decade's most playful shoe by weaving corset lace-up heels into their chicest summer looks.
Set on a sleek, pointed-toe pump, this design features delicate lacing that extends from the point of the shoe all the way up the vamp, ending in a dainty bow. Emulating the romantic structure of a vintage corset, this trend has a retro charm and playful edge that can entirely energise an outfit.
Paired with a tall heel, the lace-up detailing imparts a directional element to your styling. Wearing well with simple jeans, I've also seen it styled chicly with tailored trousers and sleek dresses for a playful yet polished finish.
Just this week, Hadid stepped out in London sporting the trend with a long white dress and tonal trench coat. With a penchant for a '90s accessory, I wasn't surprised to see Hadid sporting these throwback shoes. Her Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 Heels (£795) wove a playful essence into her evening ensemble.
Read on to discover our edit of the best corset lace-up heels.
SHOP CORSET LACE-UP HEELS:
Style with slouchy jeans or pair with a slinky skirt.
The pale-pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The slingback design adds a point of interest and some light ankle support.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
