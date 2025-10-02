Taylor Swift Just Matched Her Engagement Ring to the Glitziest Going-Out Dress Trend in All of London

It's been a big couple of months for Taylor Swift fans like me. First, in early August, she announced the forthcoming release of her next album, The Life of a Showgirl. The same day, she set a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube, with 1.3 million live viewers. Over the next several days, she released more and more album imagery, much to the delight of her fans. But on August 26, we got even bigger news: Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.
Fast forward to today, Swift took her engagement ring across the pond for the first time to tape an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in London. For the appearance, she complemented her new hardware with an equally glittery dress: David Koma's Crystal-Embellished Halterneck Minidress ($1875). It's the perfect choice to promote her showgirl-inspired album while remaining true to her everyday personal style. Scroll down to see Taylor Swift's newest outfit photos.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.