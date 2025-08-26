Taylor Swift Just Got Engaged in the Ring Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere for the Next Decade

After months of speculation and a whirlwind romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement. The power couple, known for blending the world of music and sports, shared the news on Instagram today. Their announcement, a slideshow of pictures captioned "your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" instantly captivated the internet, amassing over a million likes in under five minutes.
Swift's engagement ring, sitting beautifully next to her "naked" manicure, is true to her timeless yet unique style. It's a custom diamond set on a yellow-gold band from Artifex Fine Jewelry. Daniela Tarantino, VP of merchandising at James Allen and Blue Nile, described the ring to Who What Wear: "Taylor Swift's gorgeous ring is likely a unique cut just for her, but to our eye, it looks similar to an elongated modified cushion." Tarantino estimates the ring is between 10 and 15 carats total, set on a yellow-gold band, and likely costs between $750,000 and $1,000,000.
"Taylor’s ring stands out immediately; it feels bold, vintage-inspired, and very much like her,"Steph Mazuera, NYC-based bespoke jeweler, adds. "The band is wide, broadening as it meets the diamond, and appears to feature hand-set details." And while the setting is substantial, Mazuera notes that it is not distracting but instead beautifully complements the antique diamond.
The elongated cushion-cut is a perfect choice for Swift, reflecting her appreciation for nostalgia and classic style, while the modified version adds a contemporary touch fitting for a bride-to-be in 2025 and beyond. "Although elongated shapes are trending, I love that Taylor’s ring doesn’t necessarily feel trendy," Mazuera shares. "It feels very unique to her. I think more and more people are opting to forgo trends and are opting to create one-of-a-kind engagement rings."
