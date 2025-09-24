Taylor Swift Just Wore the Fall Shoe Trend That's All Over Zara, Steve Madden, and H&M

If you've been following Taylor Swift's personal style for a long time, you might have noticed a new obsession of hers: watches. Swift rarely, if ever, wore timepieces prior to the last few years. Maybe Travis Kelce is the one who sparked her interest in the accessory? After all, the gold Cartier watch she wore in her engagement photos was reportedly gifted to her by Kelce, and he's a known collector of Rolex pieces.
In a new promotional video for her upcoming album, The Life of a Show Girl, Swift debuted a stunning new watch: the Versace Hera Black Sunray Dial & Leather Strap Watch, which is currently on sale for $748. She styled it with chunky, lug-sole loafers, which are a fall shoe trend currently co-signed by brands like Zara, Steve Madden, H&M, and more. She also completed her look with a Reformation cashmere sweater, Versace skirt, Ralph Lauren socks, and a Foundrae necklace. Scroll down to shop pieces to re-create her outfit.
Re-Create Taylor Swift's New Outfit
