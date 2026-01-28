I See This Low-Key Winter It Item on Every Cool Girl in NYC, But Dua Lipa Packed It For Paris

Something is in the air this Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Celebrities are all going model-off-duty mode on days off, and it’s refreshing to see. Some of these casual outfits are reminiscent of my friends' and my go-to, easy winter uniform in NYC. Across all five boroughs, there’s one jacket trend that's a mainstay every single winter, and Dua Lipa just wore it in Paris while out walking with Callum Turner: a classic black The North Face 1996 Retro Nupste puffer jacket.
If you’re a transplant from somewhere warm to NYC, there’s a common event we all go through: buying a puffer jacket for the brutal winter ahead, and The North Face Nuptse is a mainstay It item. It’s laid-back, warm, and still cool girl-coded—very New York. It’s rare to see such a casual outfit like this in Paris, but I love it. Dua Lipa also wore a pair of black trousers by The North Face with a pair of Balenciaga Runners. Her pop of color was in the form of a red Ralph Lauren baseball cap over her pigtails. This outfit collides my favorite worlds of Paris and NYC.
If you’re into this relaxed outfit, keep scrolling to recreate her look and shop more The North Face puffers in different fits and colors that fit your style.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.