Forget Ballet Flats—Fashion People in Paris Prefer This Elevated Alternative

Ballet pumps are anything but new, nor are they experiencing a "comeback." They've been in. But a new style has quietly entered the fashion scene in recent weeks that is newsworthy, especially now that Kaia Gerber's given it her stamp of approval.
The model, actress, and Repetto repeater (from the Cendrillon to the Camille) was seen in Paris, leaving the Costes Hotel at the end of Paris Fashion Week alongside fellow supermodel Vittoria Ceretti. For the occasion, Gerber donned a perfect night-out-in-Paris ensemble made up of a silky black minidress, sheer tights, and black pumps. But not just any pumps. She wore Repetto ballet stiletto pumps, or a kitten heel similar to a traditional ballet pump, but instead of a block heel, they feature a skinny stiletto heel, giving them a more evening-ready, sleek look.
Specifically, Gerber donned a pair of Cendrillon Pointy 45 mm Pumps, which have a slightly pointed toe, but otherwise share most of the same features of the traditional Cendrillon ballet flats (plus the 45 mm stiletto heel, of course). Though she selected classic black, her silhouette also comes in burgundy patent leather, and Repetto also makes a taller, 75 mm version.
Her night-time ballet flats alternative is a style we're beginning to see pop up at all our favorite shoe brands, including Mansur Gavriel. Other labels like The Row and Miu Miu are leaning into heeled versions of ballet flats as well, opting for thicker heels, but still offering a more refined look than traditional ballet pumps. At Chanel's Metiers d'Art show, the brand presented a pair of luxurious satin ballet pumps, which are now, at last, available. Clearly, this isn't a shoe trend that's going anywhere anytime soon.
If you agree, keep scrolling to shop Gerber's ballet stiletto pumps in more colors, as well as other similar styles.
