It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Girl Is Seen Wearing This Black Pants Trend With Ballet Flats
Not just any ballet flats—Paris's favorite ballet flats.
It's normal to see one or two celebrities wearing the same thing. Trends hit their wardrobes too—hell, many get their start there. It's not quite as standard for three to don the exact same thing. So when I saw that Laura Harrier, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber were all basically donning the same outfit within the span of just a few weeks, all while in Los Angeles, my interest was piqued. What has so many A-listers who could have anything they could ever want so enthralled that they'd wear the same trend, from the same brand, in fact, again and again?
Maybe it's that stylish French women have loved them for over 50 years, or perhaps it's due to their genuinely comfortable fit and timeless aesthetic, but Repetto's cult-favorite Cendrillon and Camille ballet flats have taken over the L.A. street style scene, with the city's chicest inhabitants being among the biggest repeat wearers.
On Laura Harrier: Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag ($495); Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($380); Elsa Peretti Bean® Design Pendant ($1200)
Harrier was the most recent Angeleno to don the beloved flats, styling her patent-leather Cendrillon flats with a pair of cropped black trousers, a black camisole, a brown leather bomber jacket, and a Coach Tabby bag. She finished off the look with a Tiffany & Co. bean pendant necklace designed by Elsa Peretti and black sunglasses. What makes her shoe choice so perfect is the effortlessness of it all. At the same time, she still looks sophisticated and chic—no heels required.
On Hailey Bieber: Repetto Camille Heels ($430); Gimaguas Lula Trousers ($217); Skylrk jacket
Days before Harrier debuted her off-duty look, Bieber wore a very similar ensemble for a casual lunch date with a friend at Beverly Glen Deli. For the occasion, she wore a leather bomber jacket that she herself is designing, per her Instagram—the brand is allegedly called Skylrk—with low-rise Gimaguas kick-flare pants, a black camisole, and the heeled version of Harrier's Repetto ballet flats, called the Camille pumps. The short, 1.25" heel adds just the right amount of height to dress up a look, without becoming painful or overly formal.
On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($380); Paloma Wool bag
Gerber, on the other hand, switched up the rest of her look, passing on the camisole-and-bomber-jacket combo Bieber and Harrier chose and opting instead for a simple black sweater and tote bag (hers was Paloma Wool). The model and actress wears her Repetto flats more than anyone else in the business, styling them regularly with black trousers, jeans, and skirts. When she's not at a formal event, they're almost always the shoes she grabs for.
Convinced to get a pair yet? Shop Harrier, Bieber, and Gerber's specific styles and more below.
Shop Repetto ballet flats:
Shop more ballet flats and black trousers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
