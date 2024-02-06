According to WWW Editors, These Are the Best Shoe Brands of 2024
Trust me—I can talk about shoe trends every second of every day of the week (and I do). But trends mean nothing if the brands making them can't be trusted to manufacture them in ways that actually suit their intended audience's needs, from comfort to longevity and beyond. Nobody's been wooed by a beautiful and very of-the-moment shoe more than I have, only to discover that the pair isn't even wearable for long, let alone an 8-hour, jam-packed day like the ones our editors are used to.
Because of that, I figured there were no better people to ask for firsthand shoe recommendations than my co-workers, aka the people who I know for a fact walk for hours in heels and somehow manage to do it again the next day (and the next). They've tried every brand under the sun, and still, when I called on them to share their picks for this year's best ones, their responses were practically immediate.
With that, find out which shoe brands—from Steve Madden to The Row—Who What Wear's editorial staff is placing its stamp of approval on in 2024.
Tory Burch
"Tory, Tory, Tory. The brand is all anyone can talk about right now, but more than anything else, it's the shoe selection where I've been putting all my dollars. While the pierced heels are the subject of much chatter, it's these just-launched kitten heels that I'm predicting will be the next It buy from the brand." — Anna Laplaca, editor
Steve Madden
"Hear me out: Steve Madden is secretly the best place to shop for comfortable, affordable, and trendy footwear. I think it's easy for everyone (editors included) to get so caught up in getting the next pair of "it" shoes from a designer brand, but they'll never wear them because they're uncomfortable or afraid to ruin them because they're so pricey. But with Steve Madden, I know that the sizing will always be spot on, the price ranges aren't outlandish, and they offer alternative versions of the trendiest shoes each season." — Jasmine Fox Suliaman, editor
Prada
"Prada has been winning in the shoe space ever since the fashion house launched its floral-embellished heels last year. That momentum is continuing with the brand's satin mules from the S/S 24 runway that are set to be one of the biggest shoes of the year and set the trend for elegant satin heels." — Kristen Nichols, associate director, special projects
Adidas
"I've been wearing Adidas since middle school, and the brand's sneakers have to be my most worn shoe. (I own two pairs of Gazelles and one pair of Sambas from the Wales Bonner collab.) I'm pretty sure my Adidas Superstars from high school were so beat up, that my mom had to force me to stop wearing them. I love that there are so many stylish varieties of the shoe now, so I can incorporate a touch of color and print into my look without sacrificing comfort." — Yusra Siddiqui, associate fashion editor
The Row
I never really bought into all of the The Row hype until the end of 2023, and since then, I've been on a bit of a spiral, buying three pairs in two months, two on sale and one from The RealReal. Simply put, once I got one pair, I couldn't stop—that's how great they are. Everything is incredibly well crafted and almost architectural.
Maison Margiela
"I've never owned a more comfortable pair of shoes than my Maison Margiela Tabi flats. When I say it's the best money I've ever spent in my life, I'm not being dramatic. They feel like walking on a cloud, which is surprising considering the silhouette. If you've been thought about buying these cult-favorite shoes, consider this your sign to make the plunge." — Jasmine Fox Suliaman, editor
Bottega Veneta
"I finally gave in and added a pair of Bottega Veneta shoes to my closet and I haven't stopped thinking about them since they're my literal obsession. For a designer brand, they're very comfortable and without having a label, they stand out as a fashion girl purchase. I'm hoping this is my first pair of many!" — Sierra Mayhew, associate fashion editor
Dôen
"When you think of Dôen, your mind probably goes straight to the brand's pretty dresses. But don't overlook the excellent shoe selection! Specifically, I've been wearing the Dôen Mary Jane Slippers for a few years now. They're super comfortable right out of the box and look good with everything. Plus, Kaia Gerber is a fan too!" — Erin Fitzpatrick, associate director of fashion news
Aeyde
"Aeyde is my main go-to for chic, elevated shoes. The designs always feel fashion-forward yet like '90s classics all at once. Just look at the chokehold the Uma Mary-Jane ballet flat had on the fashion set last year. While the Uma will likely continue to gain in popularity in 2024, I highly recommend checking out the brand's latest offerings of slingback heels, sleek loafers, strappy pumps, and the Gabriella square-toed ballet flats." — Jennifer Camp Forbes, shopping updates editor
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
