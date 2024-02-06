According to WWW Editors, These Are the Best Shoe Brands of 2024

Trust me—I can talk about shoe trends every second of every day of the week (and I do). But trends mean nothing if the brands making them can't be trusted to manufacture them in ways that actually suit their intended audience's needs, from comfort to longevity and beyond. Nobody's been wooed by a beautiful and very of-the-moment shoe more than I have, only to discover that the pair isn't even wearable for long, let alone an 8-hour, jam-packed day like the ones our editors are used to.

Because of that, I figured there were no better people to ask for firsthand shoe recommendations than my co-workers, aka the people who I know for a fact walk for hours in heels and somehow manage to do it again the next day (and the next). They've tried every brand under the sun, and still, when I called on them to share their picks for this year's best ones, their responses were practically immediate.

With that, find out which shoe brands—from Steve Madden to The Row—Who What Wear's editorial staff is placing its stamp of approval on in 2024.

Tory Burch

"Tory, Tory, Tory. The brand is all anyone can talk about right now, but more than anything else, it's the shoe selection where I've been putting all my dollars. While the pierced heels are the subject of much chatter, it's these just-launched kitten heels that I'm predicting will be the next It buy from the brand." — Anna Laplaca, editor

Tory Burch Cut-Out Kitten Heel Pump $398 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Patos Flat $328 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden

"Hear me out: Steve Madden is secretly the best place to shop for comfortable, affordable, and trendy footwear. I think it's easy for everyone (editors included) to get so caught up in getting the next pair of "it" shoes from a designer brand, but they'll never wear them because they're uncomfortable or afraid to ruin them because they're so pricey. But with Steve Madden, I know that the sizing will always be spot on, the price ranges aren't outlandish, and they offer alternative versions of the trendiest shoes each season." — Jasmine Fox Suliaman, editor

Steve Madden Liana $100 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Dreaming $90 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Gracey $100 SHOP NOW

Prada

"Prada has been winning in the shoe space ever since the fashion house launched its floral-embellished heels last year. That momentum is continuing with the brand's satin mules from the S/S 24 runway that are set to be one of the biggest shoes of the year and set the trend for elegant satin heels." — Kristen Nichols, associate director, special projects

Prada Satin Mules $1120 SHOP NOW

Prada Bunny Flora Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $1490 SHOP NOW

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1520 SHOP NOW

Adidas

"I've been wearing Adidas since middle school, and the brand's sneakers have to be my most worn shoe. (I own two pairs of Gazelles and one pair of Sambas from the Wales Bonner collab.) I'm pretty sure my Adidas Superstars from high school were so beat up, that my mom had to force me to stop wearing them. I love that there are so many stylish varieties of the shoe now, so I can incorporate a touch of color and print into my look without sacrificing comfort." — Yusra Siddiqui, associate fashion editor

Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

Adidas Gazelle Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

The Row

I never really bought into all of the The Row hype until the end of 2023, and since then, I've been on a bit of a spiral, buying three pairs in two months, two on sale and one from The RealReal. Simply put, once I got one pair, I couldn't stop—that's how great they are. Everything is incredibly well crafted and almost architectural.

The Row Cybil Leather Mules $920 SHOP NOW

The Row Shrimpton Ankle Boot $1590 SHOP NOW

The Row Kitten Heel Pump $920 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela

"I've never owned a more comfortable pair of shoes than my Maison Margiela Tabi flats. When I say it's the best money I've ever spent in my life, I'm not being dramatic. They feel like walking on a cloud, which is surprising considering the silhouette. If you've been thought about buying these cult-favorite shoes, consider this your sign to make the plunge." — Jasmine Fox Suliaman, editor

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats $690 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Boot $1120 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Heels

Bottega Veneta

"I finally gave in and added a pair of Bottega Veneta shoes to my closet and I haven't stopped thinking about them since they're my literal obsession. For a designer brand, they're very comfortable and without having a label, they stand out as a fashion girl purchase. I'm hoping this is my first pair of many!" — Sierra Mayhew, associate fashion editor

Bottega Veneta Tex Pointed Toe Mule $1550 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Canalazzo Leather Ankle Boots $1300 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Lambskin Wedge-Heel Slingback Pumps $2300 SHOP NOW

Dôen

"When you think of Dôen, your mind probably goes straight to the brand's pretty dresses. But don't overlook the excellent shoe selection! Specifically, I've been wearing the Dôen Mary Jane Slippers for a few years now. They're super comfortable right out of the box and look good with everything. Plus, Kaia Gerber is a fan too!" — Erin Fitzpatrick, associate director of fashion news

Dôen Bastille Sandal $248 SHOP NOW

Dôen Illaria Riding Boot $498 SHOP NOW

Dôen Daphne Mary Jane $348 SHOP NOW

Aeyde

"Aeyde is my main go-to for chic, elevated shoes. The designs always feel fashion-forward yet like '90s classics all at once. Just look at the chokehold the Uma Mary-Jane ballet flat had on the fashion set last year. While the Uma will likely continue to gain in popularity in 2024, I highly recommend checking out the brand's latest offerings of slingback heels, sleek loafers, strappy pumps, and the Gabriella square-toed ballet flats." — Jennifer Camp Forbes, shopping updates editor

Aeyde Melia Nappa Leather Heels $395 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Delia Nappa Leather Heels $345 SHOP NOW