J.Lo Just Wore the Naked Shoe Trend Everyone Will Wear With Dresses This Spring

Jennifer Lopez has a distinct signature style, often sticking to a look that features wide-leg jeans, a designer bag, and heeled shoes. She favors Dior or Gucciwide-leg jeans, an Hermès Birkin, and Femme Gianni Mules. The shoes are particularly noteworthy, with a 4.75-inch stiletto heel, a suede sole, and a transparent upper. These mules exemplify the naked-shoe or PVC trend popular with fashion people. While J.Lo is often seen styling them with pants, most recently she wore them with a minidress.
This week, following her performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she debuted new music, including "Save Me Tonight," J.Lo shared post-show photos on Instagram. The images showed her in a nude long-sleeve minidress paired with her PVC heels.
In case you missed it, the PVC heel trend is currently dominating celebrity fashion. Besides J.Lo, A-listers such as Hailey Bieber, Amal Clooney, and Victoria Beckham have also been seen sporting the style. Bieber in L.A. opted for open-toe nude PVC pumps with a blue satin minidress, while Clooney in Italy paired a white maxi dress with silver PVC pumps. Meanwhile, in London, Beckham traded her usual black patent-leather stiletto mules for a pointed-toe PVC version.
The widespread appeal of PVC footwear among insiders lies in its barely there, naked look and feel. The transparent design is intentionally subtle, allowing the rest of the outfit to take center stage. Plus, the sleek design creates a streamlined, leg-lengthening effect, which works especially well with all dress trends.
If you needed proof that the once-perceived "dated" shoe trend is having a comeback and is worth styling with your spring dresses in 2026, this is it. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest PVC heels and spring dresses to wear with them.
Shop Spring Dresses and PVC Heels
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress
H&M's pretty dresses don't stay in stock for long.
Tony Bianco
Hallie Sandals
Cool Australian fashion people love Tony Bianco shoes.
ZARA
Pleated Poplin Dress Zw Collection
Zara's new dresses all look so expensive, but this one is my favorite.