There’s always one sandal trend that quietly takes over before summer even officially begins—and this year, it’s peep-toe sandals. Equal parts polished and subtly nostalgic, the silhouette feels like a fresh reset after seasons dominated by barely-there strappy styles and chunky flats. What makes peep-toe sandals stand out right now is their ability to strike that elusive balance between refined and relaxed. They reveal just enough to feel warm-weather ready while still offering the structure and sophistication that fashion people are clearly craving in 2026.
Across street-style moments and the early wardrobes of in-the-know fashion girls, peep-toe sandals are already proving their staying power. The updated versions feel distinctly modern—think sleek leather finishes, sculptural heels, and minimal detailing that leans more elevated than overtly sexy. There’s a quiet confidence to the silhouette that aligns perfectly with the broader shift toward streamlined, intentional dressing. Instead of competing with an outfit, these sandals ground the look, making everything feel more considered and expensive.
What ultimately sets peep-toe sandals apart is their versatility. They move seamlessly from daytime to evening, pairing just as effortlessly with relaxed denim as they do with more tailored or minimal pieces. In a season where ease is everything but polish still matters, this is exactly the kind of shoe that delivers both. If early indicators are anything to go by, consider this your sign: peep-toe sandals won’t just be a passing trend—they’re on track to be the most worn sandals of summer 2026.
Get the look: Oversized button-down shirt + Jeans + Peep-toe sandals
TOTEME
Wedge Mules
Get the look: Trench coat + Silk dress + Peep-toe sandals
Schutz
Arlette Mules
Get the look: Light jacket + Black tank + Black trousers + Peep-toe sandals
Schutz
Dalle Studs Sandals
Get the look: Button-down shirt + Tank + Capris + Peep-toe sandals
RAYE
Poise Mules
Get the look: Silk tank + Silk midi skirt + Peep-toe sandals
Prada
Patent Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
Get the look: Yellow jacket + Long shorts + Peep-toe sandals
Loeffler Randall
Tavia Mesh Mid Heels
Get the look: Long-sleeve T-shirt + Long skirt + Peep-toe sandals
ZARA
Low Heel Sandals
Get the look: Short-sleeve sweater + Long skirt + Peep-toe sandals