Pause the Sandals—This Is the J.Lo-Approved Shoe Trend to Wear With Pencil Skirts This Season

Spring has finally arrived, bringing with it one of the season's top trends: pencil skirts. Suddenly, everyone from Camila Morrone to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid has been wearing the look with knee-high boots and open-toe heeled mules. However, Jennifer Lopez recently joined the trend, styling her pencil skirt with what she considers the perfect pairing for it: mesh flats.
While leaving The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A., J.Lo was spotted in a sleek all-black outfit. Specifically, she wore a satin tank top tucked into a high-waisted black pencil skirt. She accessorized the look with oversize sunglasses, a Dior Lady Bag, and Christian Louboutin suede and mesh ballet flats. J.Lo's choice to style the skirt with flats, specifically a mesh pair, demonstrates the skirt's versatility and offers a chic way to dress the style down this spring and summer.
The key to finding the perfect mesh flats for pencil skirts is to focus on styles that feature tightly woven mesh rather than open, net-like crochet designs. For added elegance and a flattering effect, look for specific details: solid colors, a pointed toe, and a V-cut vamp to create a streamlined effect.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.