Sofia Richie Just Wore the Cool-Girl Jeans-and-Jacket Combo We've Seen Everywhere in London and Paris

If any celebrity is a good temperature check for the season's most important trends, it's Sofia Richie Grainge. Owning a wardrobe rotation drenched in the quiet luxury aesthetic, the model keeps her daily looks clean and simple, only ever occasionally throwing in a new-season trend to add some extra dimension to a look. So, when she does integrate a new style into her wardrobe, you know it's going to be an important one.

Stepping out for an evening event in L.A., Richie Grainge assembled a typically chic ensemble complete with one of the biggest jacket trends of the season. Finishing off her denim with an oversized leather bomber jacket, Richie Grainge's outfit conveyed an easy energy that perfectly complimented her off-duty look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Set to be one of the biggest jacket trends of the season, oversized leather bomber jackets dominated street-style crowds during fashion month in September. Favored by show goers and off-duty models alike, the trend permeated the city's streets, rivaling the boxy blazers that typically dominate across fashion month.

While I noticed the jacket trend styled up in several ways, it was a blue jeans and oversized jacket pairing that I saw time and again in September. Simultaneously cool-girl-coded and incredibly comfortable, the outsize bomber (whether leather, suede or fabric) offers a wearable and cosy look you'll want to keep coming back to.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A firm staple in the wardrobe rotations of fashion people in London and Paris, it's evident that the trend is set to ripple out from here. Whilst they might not be as warm as your favorite puffer or wool coat, I find that this jacket trend is far cozier than I ever expected. Padded with extra cushioning to achieve the bomber silhouette, the leather exterior retains body heat, whilst the oversized cut means that you can layer jumpers and thermals underneath without adding too much bulk.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Catering to the growing demand, brands have been quick to offer their take on the trend. Saint Laurent's styles' have been snapped up by Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, but brands such as Reformation and Massimo Dutti all stock chic versions, too.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The coolest way to stay warm this winter, read on to discover the outfit pairing that Richie Grainge and fashion insiders are wearing right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEATHER BOMBER JACKETS AND JEANS HERE:

BDG Perrie Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $109 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a wooly knit.

COS Shift Straight-Leg Jeans $135 SHOP NOW These also come in a faded black wash.

REFORMATION Relaxed-Fit Point-Collar Leather Bomber Jacket $820 SHOP NOW An oversized leather jacket will keep you cosy well into the winter months.

Massimo Dutti Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans $100 SHOP NOW Style with boots or dress these up with a kitten heel.

Saint Laurent Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket $6500 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown bomber jacket is well on its way to selling out.

Mother Denim The Kick It - I Put a Spell on You $258 SHOP NOW These contain a small amount of elastane for a comfortable fit.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Jacket With Corduroy Collar $590 SHOP NOW Trust me—this will sell out by November.

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans $30 SHOP NOW These come in US sizes 0—22.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.