All about this faux-fur coat.

To get to the point, Sofia Richie Grainge's label, SRG Atelier (sold at Revolve), HITS. I've been a fan of the brand since the fall launch—each drop is filled with modern designs that are highly wearable. One of our writers recently covered a range of Sofia Richie-approved trends, and it's this faux-fur coat that really spoke to me, with its color and cut. I tried it and received so many compliments when I wore it. FYI, I like styling it with a coordinating cream sweater and trousers, as shown above and below.

There are so many other items from the current offering that I think you, dear readers, will also love. Yes, including other stunning coats, stunning sweaters, and beautiful dresses for any events you have coming up. Keep scrolling to shop some of the chicest items.

