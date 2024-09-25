Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

When it comes to predicting the first major trends of a forthcoming year, it's important to consider a number of factors, looking at the runways and social media, as well as, of course, celebrities. These days (if not always), It girls have a great deal of sway over our purchasing habits, especially when it comes to fashion. And no two influential A-listers control our cumulative shopping behaviors more than Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Knowing that, it should come as no surprise that the two models are the parties most responsible for the rise of what we're expecting to be 2025's most-wanted outerwear trend: '80s-inspired leather bomber jackets.

Both Hadid and Bieber's lambskin jackets, which are oversized with belted closures at the waist, are by Saint Laurent, the French fashion house that they're ambassadors for. Hadid, who made her epic return to the Paris Fashion Week runways yesterday for the Saint Laurent show, has already worn her smooth-leather version two times during her time in the French capital, first on Monday with a matching jacket-and-miniskirt set, knee-high boots, and her Saint Laurent Y bag, and again on Tuesday ahead of her catwalk appearance.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket In Lambskin ($7000) and bag

Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket In Lambskin $7000 SHOP NOW

Her second time wearing the rugged jacket mimicked some of the aesthetic details found at the show she walked in, including the wide-leg pinstripe suit pants she wore with sky-high, point-toe heels, a low-cut black bodysuit, and a thick brown belt. Rather than sunglasses, she wore a pair of office siren–esque opticals, another trend that was spotted in the show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Oversized Jacket In Lambskin ($7000), Le 37 Long in Grained Leather ($3450), Wide-Leg Pants In Striped Wool Flannel ($1690), and Oval Wide Belt in Leather ($675)

Bieber was first spotted in her bomber jacket back at the end of July, shortly before she gave birth to her first child with Justin Bieber, a son named Jack Blues. She wore the textured-leather version in black with matching trousers, point-toe mules, and the viral Saint Laurent leopard-print Le 5 à 7 bag to attend a church service with her husband in Los Angeles, styling the look with her signature '80s-style oversized studs and tiny sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin ($6500) and Le 5 A 7 Small YSL Hobo Bag in Leopard-Print Calf Hair ($2900); Jacquemus Les Slingbacks Cubisto H ($945)

Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin $6500 SHOP NOW

If you ask me, every brand in fashion will be making their own versions of this celeb-approved jacket trend in the coming weeks and months as temperatures drop and fall gets under way. Get ahead of it by scrolling down and shopping the chicest versions available right now, just in time for autumn's arrival.

Shop the '80s leather jacket trend:

Lands' End Willis and Geiger Leather Bomber Jacket $500 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Josephine Bomber $248 SHOP NOW

madewell Leather Bomber Jacket $525 $420 SHOP NOW

Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $126 SHOP NOW

polo ralph lauren Burnished Leather Bomber Jacket $1498 SHOP NOW

ZARA Distressed Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket $90 SHOP NOW

Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $119 SHOP NOW

Source Unknown Ennio Faux-Leather Bomber Jacket $210 SHOP NOW