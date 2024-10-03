6 Street Style Trends from Paris Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Winter

As Who What Wear editors, we spend a great deal of fashion month taking to the streets to identify the seasons most important new trends firsthand (it's a hard job, but someones got to do it), and in our time we've come to realise that Paris is the frontrunner when it comes to polished pret-a-porter. Take a look outside the shows (or any bistro) and you'll find exceptional tailoring, unforgettable accessories and plenty of sleek styling—a given, as the French are some of the best dressed women we know—so who better to turn to for fashion advice than Parisians doing what they do best?

As this season's roving reporter, editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi sent messages to the group chat with every key piece she'd spotted on the streets of Paris (Trenches! Hermés bags! Adidas trainers!), and looking through pictures of the street style crowd, a few clear trends came to light for the season ahead. From one very chic coat trend to the welcome return of a throwback print, keep scrolling to see six key street style trends from Paris fashion week that you're about to be everywhere this winter.

1. Scarf Coats

Style Notes: Sorry shearling, but when it comes to coats and jackets this year, the fashion set is still obsessed with the elegant built in scarf . Polished, professional and undeniably practical, we spotted scarf coats in several street style looks across the cities this fashion month, but this lightweight layer was a particular favourite in Paris.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black £808 SHOP NOW The brand that launched a 1000 copies.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf £40 SHOP NOW You just can't argue with this price!

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW Yes, this is pinstripe (more on that later).

The White Company Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coar £250 SHOP NOW So, so cosy.

John Lewis John Lewis Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW The secret behind the chicest autumnal ensembles.

Abercrombie Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW A bestseller in the making.

2. Double Denim

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest trends are the most effective, and wearing denim with, yes, more denim, might not be reinventing the wheel but if it's not broke, why fix it? To keep the look fresh in 2024, look for inky blue washes, cool skirts and cute dresses that soften such rigid fabric.

Reformation Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket £228 SHOP NOW You had me at "oversized".

Reformation Citron Denim Mini Dress £198 SHOP NOW So good with knee high boots.

H&M Loose Denim Jacket £29 SHOP NOW Throw with everything from slip dresses to joggers.

H&M Wrapover-Waist Denim Maxi Skirt £25 SHOP NOW The wrap detail feels designer.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Camryn Oversized Organic Denim Shirt £300 SHOP NOW You can't beat AGOLDE for premium quality denim.

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW We're not ready to hand our our baggy jeans quite yet.

3. Leopard Print

Style Notes: Just when we thought our heads had been permanently turned by zebra and 2024's surprise animal print entry, cow print, the leopard made a resounding comeback on the streets and reminded us why it is considered a classic in it's own right. If you weren't convinced by Kate Moss carrying a Saint Laurent bag or Hailey Bieber's Toteme coat, take a look at how Parisian's have made a staple out of trenches and printed shoes for a masterclass in how to wear spots.

RIXO Milly - Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear editor favourite.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Slim Jeans £89 SHOP NOW Leopard jeans are having a moment.

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag £1160 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

ZARA Zw Collection Animal Print Midi Dress £46 SHOP NOW A strong look for party season.

MANGO Leopard-Print Satin Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Just add a neutral knit.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Reformation's bestselling boot is back in a new print.

4. Burgundy

Style Notes: It goes without saying that Paris is the capital of quiet luxury, and while we'd usually expect to see high-end pieces and slick accessories in camel, black and cream, this year undoubtedly belongs to the richest shade of them all—burgundy. The most dynamic ensembles saw head-to-styling of this one hue wonder, but just by introducing a bag here or a shoe there in the same plummy palette, you can up the luxury factor of your look by least 50%.

& Other Stories Belted Leather Jacket £495 SHOP NOW This is already selling fast.

CHLOÉ Leather Shorts £2125 SHOP NOW Straight from the runway to your wardrobe.

COS Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW The perfect accompaniment to blue denim.

Charles & Keith Rene Structured Top Handle Bag £79 SHOP NOW How to look like you've spent three figures.

Whistles Leather a Line Skirt £170 SHOP NOW This whole look is perfect for autumn.

Jimmy Choo Garnet & Red Brushed Leather Flats £651 SHOP NOW Such a pretty shoe.

5. Boho Blouses

Style Notes: Ruffles! Chiffon! Bell sleeves! This month, street style stars took the Chloé approach to outfit building by pairing breezy layers of frills with flared jeans as a retro reminder that 70s bohemia is firmly back on the cards for 2024. Ahead of the S/S '25 show, the key piece wasn't the maxi dress or the well-discussed wedge shoe, instead it was the billowing blouse, a transseaonal wonder that can be worn on it's own or dress up a crew neck jumper or cardigan.

& Other Stories Cascading Ruffle Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Trés Parisian, non?

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Blouse £28 SHOP NOW I love this shade of sky blue.

CHLOÉ Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse £1480 SHOP NOW Far more luxe than a plain white tee.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Babydoll Blouse £63 SHOP NOW How to get the look without breaking the bank.

Mango Mango Kirsten Ruffle Top, Pastel Pink £90 SHOP NOW This look has runway written all over it.

6. Business Pinstripes

Style Notes: Never afraid of a little drama, power suiting in the form of pinstripes popped up on Paris' pavements outside couture shows this season. From boxy shoulders to cinched waists, these punchy separates up the business factor, and even when worn with casual jeans, this chic styling trick is enough to command respect. Opt for the classics like pencil skirts or fitted blazers and bring them to up to date by mixing with laidback jersey and cosy knits.

M&S Collection Pinstriped Split Back Maxi Column Skirt £40 SHOP NOW So sleek.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Chelsea Pinstriped Twill Vest £186 SHOP NOW Ideal with baggy jeans and a low heel.

DAY BIRGER ET MIKKELSEN Enzo Pinstripe Linen-Blend Trousers £220 SHOP NOW Just add a t-shirt and trainers.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Blake Pleated Pinstriped Twill Mini Skirt £177 SHOP NOW Mini skirts are perfect with tall boots for autumn.