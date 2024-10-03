6 Street Style Trends from Paris Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Winter
As Who What Wear editors, we spend a great deal of fashion month taking to the streets to identify the seasons most important new trends firsthand (it's a hard job, but someones got to do it), and in our time we've come to realise that Paris is the frontrunner when it comes to polished pret-a-porter. Take a look outside the shows (or any bistro) and you'll find exceptional tailoring, unforgettable accessories and plenty of sleek styling—a given, as the French are some of the best dressed women we know—so who better to turn to for fashion advice than Parisians doing what they do best?
As this season's roving reporter, editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi sent messages to the group chat with every key piece she'd spotted on the streets of Paris (Trenches! Hermés bags! Adidas trainers!), and looking through pictures of the street style crowd, a few clear trends came to light for the season ahead. From one very chic coat trend to the welcome return of a throwback print, keep scrolling to see six key street style trends from Paris fashion week that you're about to be everywhere this winter.
1. Scarf Coats
Style Notes: Sorry shearling, but when it comes to coats and jackets this year, the fashion set is still obsessed with the elegant built in scarf. Polished, professional and undeniably practical, we spotted scarf coats in several street style looks across the cities this fashion month, but this lightweight layer was a particular favourite in Paris.
Shop the Trend:
2. Double Denim
Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest trends are the most effective, and wearing denim with, yes, more denim, might not be reinventing the wheel but if it's not broke, why fix it? To keep the look fresh in 2024, look for inky blue washes, cool skirts and cute dresses that soften such rigid fabric.
Shop the Trend:
You can't beat AGOLDE for premium quality denim.
3. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Just when we thought our heads had been permanently turned by zebra and 2024's surprise animal print entry, cow print, the leopard made a resounding comeback on the streets and reminded us why it is considered a classic in it's own right. If you weren't convinced by Kate Moss carrying a Saint Laurent bag or Hailey Bieber's Toteme coat, take a look at how Parisian's have made a staple out of trenches and printed shoes for a masterclass in how to wear spots.
Shop the Trend:
4. Burgundy
Style Notes: It goes without saying that Paris is the capital of quiet luxury, and while we'd usually expect to see high-end pieces and slick accessories in camel, black and cream, this year undoubtedly belongs to the richest shade of them all—burgundy. The most dynamic ensembles saw head-to-styling of this one hue wonder, but just by introducing a bag here or a shoe there in the same plummy palette, you can up the luxury factor of your look by least 50%.
Shop the Trend:
5. Boho Blouses
Style Notes: Ruffles! Chiffon! Bell sleeves! This month, street style stars took the Chloé approach to outfit building by pairing breezy layers of frills with flared jeans as a retro reminder that 70s bohemia is firmly back on the cards for 2024. Ahead of the S/S '25 show, the key piece wasn't the maxi dress or the well-discussed wedge shoe, instead it was the billowing blouse, a transseaonal wonder that can be worn on it's own or dress up a crew neck jumper or cardigan.
Shop the Trend:
How to get the look without breaking the bank.
6. Business Pinstripes
Style Notes: Never afraid of a little drama, power suiting in the form of pinstripes popped up on Paris' pavements outside couture shows this season. From boxy shoulders to cinched waists, these punchy separates up the business factor, and even when worn with casual jeans, this chic styling trick is enough to command respect. Opt for the classics like pencil skirts or fitted blazers and bring them to up to date by mixing with laidback jersey and cosy knits.
Shop the Trend:
Mini skirts are perfect with tall boots for autumn.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
From Suede Bags to Sporty Jackets, Miu Miu's Back to Define What'll Be Cool Come Spring 2025
Are you writing this down?
By Eliza Huber
-
Hedi Slimane's Celine Gives a Nostalgic Lesson in French Elegance for Spring 2025
Timeless and sophisticated.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Just Found Every Fall 2024 Trend in Zara's New Arrivals—Run
No, really.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I'm Nordstrom's Associate Fashion Director—These Are the Elegant Trends I'm Shopping for Fall
Elevate your new-season wardrobe.
By Judith Jones
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell
-
From Leotards to Grecian Gowns, the Dior Show Was Cemented in Female Warriorship
All the details are here.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Saint Laurent Just Introduced a New Aesthetic Trend for 2025
Ready for a change?
By Allyson Payer
-
Kendall Jenner Just Ditched Her LBDs in Favor of This Expensive-Looking Color Trend
A perfect choice for Paris.
By Eliza Huber