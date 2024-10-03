6 Street Style Trends from Paris Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Winter

paris fashion week trends 2024
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

As Who What Wear editors, we spend a great deal of fashion month taking to the streets to identify the seasons most important new trends firsthand (it's a hard job, but someones got to do it), and in our time we've come to realise that Paris is the frontrunner when it comes to polished pret-a-porter. Take a look outside the shows (or any bistro) and you'll find exceptional tailoring, unforgettable accessories and plenty of sleek styling—a given, as the French are some of the best dressed women we know—so who better to turn to for fashion advice than Parisians doing what they do best?

paris fashion week street style

As this season's roving reporter, editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi sent messages to the group chat with every key piece she'd spotted on the streets of Paris (Trenches! Hermés bags! Adidas trainers!), and looking through pictures of the street style crowd, a few clear trends came to light for the season ahead. From one very chic coat trend to the welcome return of a throwback print, keep scrolling to see six key street style trends from Paris fashion week that you're about to be everywhere this winter.

1. Scarf Coats

Paris fashion week street style

Style Notes: Sorry shearling, but when it comes to coats and jackets this year, the fashion set is still obsessed with the elegant built in scarf. Polished, professional and undeniably practical, we spotted scarf coats in several street style looks across the cities this fashion month, but this lightweight layer was a particular favourite in Paris.

paris fashion week street style

Shop the Trend:

Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black

The brand that launched a 1000 copies.

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

You just can't argue with this price!

Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
COS
Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

Yes, this is pinstripe (more on that later).

Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat | Coats & Jackets | the White Company
The White Company
Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coar

So, so cosy.

John Lewis Scarf Coat
John Lewis
John Lewis Scarf Coat

The secret behind the chicest autumnal ensembles.

Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat
Abercrombie
Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat

A bestseller in the making.

2. Double Denim

Paris fashion week street style

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest trends are the most effective, and wearing denim with, yes, more denim, might not be reinventing the wheel but if it's not broke, why fix it? To keep the look fresh in 2024, look for inky blue washes, cool skirts and cute dresses that soften such rigid fabric.

Paris fashion week street style

Shop the Trend:

Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket

You had me at "oversized".

Citron Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Citron Denim Mini Dress

So good with knee high boots.

Loose Denim Jacket
H&M
Loose Denim Jacket

Throw with everything from slip dresses to joggers.

Wrapover-Waist Denim Maxi Skirt
H&M
Wrapover-Waist Denim Maxi Skirt

The wrap detail feels designer.

+ Net Sustain Camryn Oversized Organic Denim Shirt
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain Camryn Oversized Organic Denim Shirt

You can't beat AGOLDE for premium quality denim.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

We're not ready to hand our our baggy jeans quite yet.

3. Leopard Print

Paris fashion week street style trend

Style Notes: Just when we thought our heads had been permanently turned by zebra and 2024's surprise animal print entry, cow print, the leopard made a resounding comeback on the streets and reminded us why it is considered a classic in it's own right. If you weren't convinced by Kate Moss carrying a Saint Laurent bag or Hailey Bieber's Toteme coat, take a look at how Parisian's have made a staple out of trenches and printed shoes for a masterclass in how to wear spots.

Paris fashion week street style

Shop the Trend:

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
RIXO
Milly - Bohemia Leopard

A Who What Wear editor favourite.

Leopard Print Slim Jeans
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Slim Jeans

Leopard jeans are having a moment.

Oskan Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag

Be still my beating heart.

Zw Collection Animal Print Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Animal Print Midi Dress

A strong look for party season.

Leopard-Print Satin Skirt
MANGO
Leopard-Print Satin Skirt

Just add a neutral knit.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Reformation's bestselling boot is back in a new print.

4. Burgundy

Paris fashion week street style

Style Notes: It goes without saying that Paris is the capital of quiet luxury, and while we'd usually expect to see high-end pieces and slick accessories in camel, black and cream, this year undoubtedly belongs to the richest shade of them all—burgundy. The most dynamic ensembles saw head-to-styling of this one hue wonder, but just by introducing a bag here or a shoe there in the same plummy palette, you can up the luxury factor of your look by least 50%.

Paris fashion week street style

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories , Belted Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Belted Leather Jacket

This is already selling fast.

Leather Shorts
CHLOÉ
Leather Shorts

Straight from the runway to your wardrobe.

Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

The perfect accompaniment to blue denim.

Charles & Keith, Rene Structured Top Handle Bag

Charles & Keith
Rene Structured Top Handle Bag

How to look like you've spent three figures.

Leather a Line Skirt
Whistles
Leather a Line Skirt

This whole look is perfect for autumn.

Jimmy Choo, Garnet & Red Brushed Leather Flats
Jimmy Choo
Garnet & Red Brushed Leather Flats

Such a pretty shoe.

5. Boho Blouses

Paris fashion week street style

Style Notes: Ruffles! Chiffon! Bell sleeves! This month, street style stars took the Chloé approach to outfit building by pairing breezy layers of frills with flared jeans as a retro reminder that 70s bohemia is firmly back on the cards for 2024. Ahead of the S/S '25 show, the key piece wasn't the maxi dress or the well-discussed wedge shoe, instead it was the billowing blouse, a transseaonal wonder that can be worn on it's own or dress up a crew neck jumper or cardigan.

Paris fashion week street style

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories, Cascading Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories
Cascading Ruffle Blouse

Trés Parisian, non?

Flounce-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Blouse

I love this shade of sky blue.

Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse
CHLOÉ
Tie-Detailed Gathered Silk-Blend Jacquard Blouse

Far more luxe than a plain white tee.

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Babydoll Blouse
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Babydoll Blouse

How to get the look without breaking the bank.

Mango Kirsten Ruffle Top, Pastel Pink
Mango
Mango Kirsten Ruffle Top, Pastel Pink

This look has runway written all over it.

6. Business Pinstripes

Paris fashion week street style

Style Notes: Never afraid of a little drama, power suiting in the form of pinstripes popped up on Paris' pavements outside couture shows this season. From boxy shoulders to cinched waists, these punchy separates up the business factor, and even when worn with casual jeans, this chic styling trick is enough to command respect. Opt for the classics like pencil skirts or fitted blazers and bring them to up to date by mixing with laidback jersey and cosy knits.

Paris street style

Shop the Trend:

Pinstriped Split Back Maxi Column Skirt
M&S Collection
Pinstriped Split Back Maxi Column Skirt

So sleek.

Chelsea Pinstriped Twill Vest
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Chelsea Pinstriped Twill Vest

Ideal with baggy jeans and a low heel.

Enzo Pinstripe Linen-Blend Trousers
DAY BIRGER ET MIKKELSEN
Enzo Pinstripe Linen-Blend Trousers

Just add a t-shirt and trainers.

Blake Pleated Pinstriped Twill Mini Skirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Blake Pleated Pinstriped Twill Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are perfect with tall boots for autumn.

Striped Short Dress
MANGO
Striped Short Dress

Bravo, Mango.

