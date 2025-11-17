Wearing This Winter 2025 Shoe Trend With an All-Black Outfit Is the Easiest Way to Look Cool Instead of Boring

Such an elegant way to wear this shoe trend.

Nina Debrov wearing a black coat, white striped button down, black scarf, and snakeskin shoes
(Image credit: Backgrid)
If you’re going to brave the cold by wearing heels, there’s only one shoe trend that could make it worth it. The ever-so-stylish Nina Debrov just wore a pair of heels in a print that's still trending for winter: snakeskin. While recently out and about in Greenwich Village, Dobrev wore an all-black winter outfit that was chic, but would've looked a bit more boring if she'd worn a pair of shoes other than the ones she opted for.

Dobrev's look consisted of a long black coat, black wide-leg pants, and a white striped button-down. She added a sleek white woven Bottega Veneta Notte dustbag over her shoulder, and of course, for the pop of color, her snakeskin heels. While it may depend on how cold it is and how much of the cold you can take, this look is still cozy with a touch of elegance and whimsy you need to get through the shorter days. If the sun is going to go down at 5:00 PM every day, why not just have some fun with your winter outfits now and then?

If you’re pro-heels in the winter, keep scrolling through to recreate Debrov’s outfit and shop similar items.

On Nina Debrov: Bottega Veneta Notte Dustbag ($3200)

Nina Debrov wearing a black coat, white striped button down, black scarf, and snakeskin shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

