Nina Dobrev Just Got Engaged With a Massive Version of the Ring Style Hollywood Loves
Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White are engaged! The pair just announced their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts with celebratory photos of the proposal, and the photos of the occasion (captured by photographer Andrew Arthur) give us a clear view of the stunning engagement ring. I find that celebrities tend to favor large rings that are modern twists on a classic style, and that's exactly what Dobrev's is. It's not just any classic style—it's perhaps the favorite style among the celebrity set: a cushion-cut oval ring atop a thin band.
A few other celebrities with iconic oval engagement rings are Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively, and Kourtney Kardashian, and the list is even longer. A big part of the appeal of oval-cut rings is that they'll never go out of style, they're incredibly elegant and elongating, and they're even known to appear larger than round-cut diamonds of the same carat weight.
Without further ado, scroll to see Dobrev's engagement ring along with some of the other celebrity members of the oval-engagement-ring club.
More Celebrity Oval Engagement Rings
Hailey Bieber
Blake Lively
Jasmine Tookes
Kourtney Kardashian
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
