Nina Dobrev Just Got Engaged With a Massive Version of the Ring Style Hollywood Loves

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev at the Paris Olympics.

(Image credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White are engaged! The pair just announced their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts with celebratory photos of the proposal, and the photos of the occasion (captured by photographer Andrew Arthur) give us a clear view of the stunning engagement ring. I find that celebrities tend to favor large rings that are modern twists on a classic style, and that's exactly what Dobrev's is. It's not just any classic style—it's perhaps the favorite style among the celebrity set: a cushion-cut oval ring atop a thin band.

A few other celebrities with iconic oval engagement rings are Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively, and Kourtney Kardashian, and the list is even longer. A big part of the appeal of oval-cut rings is that they'll never go out of style, they're incredibly elegant and elongating, and they're even known to appear larger than round-cut diamonds of the same carat weight.

Without further ado, scroll to see Dobrev's engagement ring along with some of the other celebrity members of the oval-engagement-ring club.

Nina Dobrev wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: Andrew Arthur/@nina)

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev engagement.

(Image credit: Andrew Arthur/@shaunwhite)

More Celebrity Oval Engagement Rings

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Blake Lively

Blake Lively wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian wearing an engagement ring.

(Image credit: @kourtneykardash)
