We’re in the last stretch of summer, which means the last stretch of wearing light layers and open-toe shoes. Fall fashion trends are flooding my Instagram timeline with one trend in particular consistently making an appearance: snakeskin shoes. The trend cycle has paved the way for the return of this iconic shoe trend, as it was popular just a few years ago until leopard print temporarily stole its thunder.
Snakeskin print boots have made their way to the forefront of an array of trends as they've been included in multiple Our first signal that snakeskin was back was when it graced the feet of model after model on the F/W 2025 runways of Khaite, Tod’s, Christian Dior, Valentino, and more. As a result, snakeskin shoes (especially boots) have caught on with celebrities like Rihanna, who was recently spotted wearing a pair with a monochromatic gray outfit. This is the shoe trend that's guaranteed to make your fall outfits cooler and more interesting. While subtle pieces in neutral tones may be the obvious choice for an expensive-looking outfit, I'm of the thinking that you don't have to stick to simple, low-key items to achieve a rich look. In fact, snakeskin shoes are as versatile as a neutral-colored pair is, and they have the ability to make your outfits look even more expensive than a plain shoe would. The seven outfit ideas I’ve compiled below that feature snakeskin shoes are proof.
Keep scrolling to find the perfect pair of snakeskin shoes to add to your wardrobe, see and shop luxe-looking outfits to wear with them.
Matching Set + Snakeskin Boots
I’ve rarely seen snakeskin boots styled in such a laid-back yet opulent way. Leaning toward a single color palette simplifies an outfit and, subsequently, makes it look more expensive.
Long Shorts + Snakeskin Kitten Heels
If you’re not ready for fall-weather dressing, it’s okay. (I’m not ready for summer to be over either.) Try the snakeskin trend in the form of kitten heels, and pair it with your favorite long shorts in any shade.
Dress-Over-Pants + Snakeskin Strappy Heels
With the last bit of warm weather, I don’t blame you if boots just aren’t on your radar. Try this outfit combination for a summer’s last hurrah. Dresses over pants isn’t a new trend, and has become a tried-and-true combination for the fashion-forward. If you lean toward maximalism, this outfit is right up your alley.
Leather Blazer + Wide-Leg Pants + Snakeskin Boots
Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best way to look more expensive. Letting your shoes be the focal point of your outfit is a pro tip if that’s your goal. Leather blazers have been a mainstay with the fashion crowd, and it doesn’t look like the style is going anywhere. Try pairing one with wide-leg pants and snakeskin shoes this fall.
White Tank Top + Baggy Pants + Snakeskin Boots
One thing fashion people often do to make their outfits seem more expensive is contrast. It’s all in the details, like a lace-trim around the hemline of a tank top. Pairing it with baggy pants adds dimension to a look. Plus, adding accessories like sunglasses and an East West bag gives your outfits an upscale look in an instant.
Barn Jacket + Knit Sweater + Jeans + Snakeskin Boots
We’re nearing lightweight sweater weather, and according to leading fashion influencers, they pair perfectly with snakeskin boots. A look like the one above consists of pieces that you might already have in your closet, but just never thought to pair with snakeskin boots.
Mixing prints is the norm among the fashion crowd, and I, for one, love it. But if you’re not big on mixing prints, this styling tip is an easy way to try it without getting too far out of your comfort zone: Let your snakeskin boots peek out just a bit from a pair of wide-leg pants.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.