Kendall Jenner Wore the Trend Everyone With Taste Is Wearing in 2025

One of the key trends across the spring 2025 shows was dubbed "soft power" by Who What Wear editors Kristen Nichols and Eliza Huber, referencing the executive aesthetic that swept the runways. Model-off-duty style is known for being informal and thrown together. However, after the Schiaparelli runway show in Paris last week, Kendall Jenner swapped the jeans and a T-shirt uniform for a formal skirt suit by Alberta Ferretti. She looked like she was heading to a boardroom or an important meeting with her accountant, with her sculpted hourglass suiting, leather gloves, The Row oxblood clutch, and Bottega Veneta leather loafers. This supermodel means business.

Perhaps in response to workplaces ramping up their back-to-the-office mandates, a corporate mood was one of the key themes of the season. Designers reinterpreted traditional workplace dress codes with a Wall Street color palette, oversize suiting, and boardroom accessories, such as ties, briefcases, and even rolled-up newspapers—an aesthetic was modernized with the use of fluid fabrics and artful layering. This business mood ushered in the return of the skirt suit, with designers like Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, and Max Mara putting a modern spin on this tailored two-piece, making it less Bree Van de Kamp, and more fashion-forward.

Kendall Jenner skirt suit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Although you’ll find a lot of miniskirt and matching blazer combinations in stores right now, on the S/S 25 runways, a lot of these looks centred on a pencil skirt or calf-length midi like Jenner's. At Max Mara, a chocolate-brown skirt suit was softened with a silken shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black bra, while the skirt suits at Bottega Veneta were seriously oversize, which instantly made the tailoring look less uptight and formal. Keep reading for our edit of the best skirt suits, including skirts of all lengths.

On the Runway

Skirt suits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Max Mara S/S 25

Skirt suits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Michael Kors S/S 25

Skirt suits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bottega Veneta S/S 25

Stella McCartney skirt suit spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney S/S 25

Shop Skirt Suit Sets

Pinstripe Suit Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Pinstripe Suit Jacket

Long Pencil Skirt With Opening - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

Amoako Cropped Cotton-Poplin Jacket
DESTREE
Amoako Cropped Cotton-Poplin Jacket

Lucio Faille Mini Skirt
DESTREE
Lucio Faille Mini Skirt

+ the Vanguard Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool Jacket
LIBEROWE
Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool Jacket

+ the Vanguard Vera Paneled Wool Mini Skirt
LIBEROWE
Vera Paneled Wool Mini Skirt

Cape-Effect Wool-Felt Double-Breasted Blazer
BOTTEGA VENETA
Cape-Effect Wool-Felt Double-Breasted Blazer

Wool-Twill Midi Skirt
BOTTEGA VENETA
Wool-Twill Midi Skirt

Klara Wool-Twill Jacket
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Klara Wool-Twill Jacket

Cecily Wool-Twill Mini Skirt
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Cecily Wool-Twill Mini Skirt

Seamed Top With Pleated Detail - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Seamed Top With Pleated Detail

Pleated Midi Skirt With Seam Details - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Midi Skirt With Seam Details

Flecked Wool-Blend Jacket
COS
Flecked Wool-Blend Jacket

Flecked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
COS
Flecked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt

Brooklyn Blazer - Charcoal
Frankie Shop
Brooklyn Blazer Charcoal

Brooklyn Midi Skirt - Charcoal
Frankie Shop
Brooklyn Midi Skirt Charcoal

Wool-Blend Travel Tailoring Midi Skirt + Blazer Co-Ord
ME+EM
Wool-Blend Travel Tailoring Midi Skirt + Blazer Co-Ord

Shark Teeth Cinched Waist Wool Blazer
GRACE LING
Shark Teeth Cinched Waist Wool Blazer

High Waisted Tailored Pillar Wool Skirt
GRACE LING
High Waisted Tailored Pillar Wool Skirt

Saratoga Shamo Linen, Silk and Cotton-Blend Jacket
BLAZÉ MILANO
Saratoga Shamo Linen, Silk and Cotton-Blend Jacket

Saratoga Coci Linen, Silk and Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt
BLAZÉ MILANO
Saratoga Coci Linen, Silk and Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt

