Kendall Jenner Wore the Trend Everyone With Taste Is Wearing in 2025

One of the key trends across the spring 2025 shows was dubbed "soft power" by Who What Wear editors Kristen Nichols and Eliza Huber, referencing the executive aesthetic that swept the runways. Model-off-duty style is known for being informal and thrown together. However, after the Schiaparelli runway show in Paris last week, Kendall Jenner swapped the jeans and a T-shirt uniform for a formal skirt suit by Alberta Ferretti. She looked like she was heading to a boardroom or an important meeting with her accountant, with her sculpted hourglass suiting, leather gloves, The Row oxblood clutch, and Bottega Veneta leather loafers. This supermodel means business.

Perhaps in response to workplaces ramping up their back-to-the-office mandates, a corporate mood was one of the key themes of the season. Designers reinterpreted traditional workplace dress codes with a Wall Street color palette, oversize suiting, and boardroom accessories, such as ties, briefcases, and even rolled-up newspapers—an aesthetic was modernized with the use of fluid fabrics and artful layering. This business mood ushered in the return of the skirt suit, with designers like Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, and Max Mara putting a modern spin on this tailored two-piece, making it less Bree Van de Kamp, and more fashion-forward.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Although you’ll find a lot of miniskirt and matching blazer combinations in stores right now, on the S/S 25 runways, a lot of these looks centred on a pencil skirt or calf-length midi like Jenner's. At Max Mara, a chocolate-brown skirt suit was softened with a silken shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black bra, while the skirt suits at Bottega Veneta were seriously oversize, which instantly made the tailoring look less uptight and formal. Keep reading for our edit of the best skirt suits, including skirts of all lengths.

On the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Max Mara S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Michael Kors S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bottega Veneta S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney S/S 25

