The Ageless Jacket Trend Fashion People in Paris Have Been Wearing All Week

As much as I have a soft spot for the occasional flash-in-the-pan trend—its ability to make even the simplest outfit feel instantly fresh is unmatched—when it comes to the styles I truly covet, longevity and versatility reign supreme.

Take the peplum jacket trend. Suddenly a street style sensation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, this refined silhouette exudes an effortless elegance that feels both timeless and modern. Across Paris’ cobbled streets, impeccably dressed showgoers embraced the trend, styling their jackets with everything from matching skirts to micro shorts.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A masterclass in proportion play, the design begins as a classic tailored jacket, hugging the body before flaring out at the waist, creating a dramatic silhouette that emphasises the body's natural curves. Some iterations take a subtle approach, with barely-there peplum flares for a hint of definition, while others lean into the theatrical, incorporating bold sculptural cuts that add plenty of drama.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It’s been some time since we last saw this underrated style take centre stage. A staple of the early 2010s, the peplum trend gradually faded as fashion moved towards looser, more relaxed tailoring. But now, nearly a decade later, it’s poised for a revival. And what better setting for its grand return than a couture fashion week brimming with sculptural elegance? Schiaparelli, in particular, embraced the art of structure this season, enhancing natural silhouettes with architectural precision—further reinforcing the peplum’s place in modern wardrobes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Beyond Parisians, the trend has found favour with celebrities attending the week’s couture shows too. Model Karlie Kloss showcased the peplum jacket’s polished appeal, pairing a sleek black double-breasted style with a knee-length pencil skirt, tonal accessories, and pointed-toe heels—her impeccable tailoring elevated by the jacket’s subtly flared hem. Meanwhile, Gen Z actress Jenna Ortega put her own spin on the trend, opting for an all-black ensemble that married classic sophistication with a contemporary edge. Styling her peplum blazer with shoulder-high gloves, semi-sheer tights, and sleek heels, Ortega proved that this refined silhouette has multi-generational appeal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If history has taught us anything, it’s that when Paris’ street style set rallies behind a trend, it’s only a matter of time before it filters into our wardrobes. And with its perfect balance of structure, elegance, and wearability, the peplum jacket is more than ready for its moment once again.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Read on to discover our curated edit of the best peplum jackets below.

SHOP PEPLUM JACKETS:

Mango Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar £90 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Zara Knit Peplum Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Be quick—this chic peplum layer is selling quickly.

Liberowe Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket £1500 SHOP NOW Style with denim to dress this down, or pair it with the matching skirt.

Ganni Black Light Twill Suiting Blazer £345 SHOP NOW This adds a little bit of drama, without overcomplicating a look.

Reformation Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan £248 SHOP NOW The subtle peplum cut adds a little bit of structure, without overwhelming a look.

Destree Amoako Denim Peplum Jacket £395 SHOP NOW This also comes in white and black.

The Fold Clever Crepe Clifton Jacket Navy £350 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Fold for elevated office-wear.

River Island Black Peplum Button Front Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Style with straight-leg trousers or wear with a black miniskirt.

Next Black Button Through Collarless Blazer £54 SHOP NOW This comes in both petite and regular lengths.

Alexander McQueen Paneled Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Peplum Jacket £3500 SHOP NOW This dramatic silhouette will enliven any outfit.