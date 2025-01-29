The Ageless Jacket Trend Fashion People in Paris Have Been Wearing All Week

As much as I have a soft spot for the occasional flash-in-the-pan trend—its ability to make even the simplest outfit feel instantly fresh is unmatched—when it comes to the styles I truly covet, longevity and versatility reign supreme.

Take the peplum jacket trend. Suddenly a street style sensation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, this refined silhouette exudes an effortless elegance that feels both timeless and modern. Across Paris’ cobbled streets, impeccably dressed showgoers embraced the trend, styling their jackets with everything from matching skirts to micro shorts.

A masterclass in proportion play, the design begins as a classic tailored jacket, hugging the body before flaring out at the waist, creating a dramatic silhouette that emphasises the body's natural curves. Some iterations take a subtle approach, with barely-there peplum flares for a hint of definition, while others lean into the theatrical, incorporating bold sculptural cuts that add plenty of drama.

It’s been some time since we last saw this underrated style take centre stage. A staple of the early 2010s, the peplum trend gradually faded as fashion moved towards looser, more relaxed tailoring. But now, nearly a decade later, it’s poised for a revival. And what better setting for its grand return than a couture fashion week brimming with sculptural elegance? Schiaparelli, in particular, embraced the art of structure this season, enhancing natural silhouettes with architectural precision—further reinforcing the peplum’s place in modern wardrobes.

Beyond Parisians, the trend has found favour with celebrities attending the week’s couture shows too. Model Karlie Kloss showcased the peplum jacket’s polished appeal, pairing a sleek black double-breasted style with a knee-length pencil skirt, tonal accessories, and pointed-toe heels—her impeccable tailoring elevated by the jacket’s subtly flared hem. Meanwhile, Gen Z actress Jenna Ortega put her own spin on the trend, opting for an all-black ensemble that married classic sophistication with a contemporary edge. Styling her peplum blazer with shoulder-high gloves, semi-sheer tights, and sleek heels, Ortega proved that this refined silhouette has multi-generational appeal.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that when Paris’ street style set rallies behind a trend, it’s only a matter of time before it filters into our wardrobes. And with its perfect balance of structure, elegance, and wearability, the peplum jacket is more than ready for its moment once again.

Read on to discover our curated edit of the best peplum jackets below.

SHOP PEPLUM JACKETS:

Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar

I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Knit Peplum Cardigan
Zara
Knit Peplum Cardigan

Be quick—this chic peplum layer is selling quickly.

+ Net Sustain Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket

Style with denim to dress this down, or pair it with the matching skirt.

Black Light Twill Suiting Blazer
Ganni
Black Light Twill Suiting Blazer

This adds a little bit of drama, without overcomplicating a look.

Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan

The subtle peplum cut adds a little bit of structure, without overwhelming a look.

Amoako Denim Peplum Jacket
Destree
Amoako Denim Peplum Jacket

This also comes in white and black.

Clever Crepe Clifton Jacket Navy
The Fold
Clever Crepe Clifton Jacket Navy

I always come back to The Fold for elevated office-wear.

Black Peplum Button Front Blazer
River Island
Black Peplum Button Front Blazer

Style with straight-leg trousers or wear with a black miniskirt.

Black Button Through Collarless Blazer
Next
Black Button Through Collarless Blazer

This comes in both petite and regular lengths.

Paneled Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Peplum Jacket
Alexander McQueen
Paneled Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Peplum Jacket

This dramatic silhouette will enliven any outfit.

Archetypes Double-Breasted Stretch-Gabardine Jacket
Alaïa
Archetypes Double-Breasted Stretch-Gabardine Jacket

Alaïa's tailoring is some of the very best out there.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

