3 Ways Hailey Bieber Turned a Boring Officewear Staple Into the Perfect Party Look

Bouclé is a tricky one. It's classic and elegant—Chanel and Self Portrait's bread and butter—but it can also feel a tad stuffy if it's not styled right. Of course, you can always count on Hailey Bieber to style something well, so when she traveled to London for the launch of Rhode at Sephora UK and wore a bouclé set, you'd better bet she fully revived the fabric.
The supermodel and founder was styled by longtime collaborator Dani Michelle, who is also regularly responsible for making Kendall Jenner the best dressed gal in town. Across the pond, Bieber wore a vintage Chanel funky lime green set made up of a high-collared vest with pocket detailing and a slit at the bottom over a matching tiny mini skirt—the color and the length marking two points for the cool-not-frumpy factor.
Bieber marked a third point on that front by pairing the ensemble with some black sheer tights (a concession to the freezing temps over in the British capital) and shiny chocolate brown boots. In other words, she really pulled out all the stops to make sure this wasn't your grandmother's bouclé set moment (though I'm sure your grandmother is a very stylish lady indeed).
On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Chanel bouclé vest and skirt set
Keep scrolling to shop pieces that will turn trusty old bouclé into bona fide partywear à la Hailey.