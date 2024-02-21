I’m Not a Dress Person, But I’m Making an Exception for This Chic Spring Style

Spring is just around the corner, but I'm already spotting so many people styling the new-season's favorite fabric on repeat right now. Everywhere I look fashion people are donning denim. From the playful double-denim looks I spotted during London Fashion Week to the newest trending jean shape, like barrel legs, the style set are backing the springtime staple early this year.

To get into the spirit, I'm also hopping aboard, but instead of adding yet another pair of jeans to my wardrobe, I'm opting for the one-and-done denim dress that I've noticed cropping up more and more recently to see me through the next few months in style whilst venturing a little out of my fashion comfort zone.

It's no surprise we've seen denim dresses hit the streets over the past few weeks, as the S/S '24 runway shows predicted a revival of the trend. Appearing across collections at David Koma and Sacai, denim dresses were styled with knee-high boots, strappy sandals, textured tights and smart lace-up flats, giving the much-loved fabric a refresh for spring whilst delivering a healthy dose of styling inspiration in the process.

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Koma)

Further cementing the relevance of denim dresses, over the past week several members of the Who What Wear UK team have either flirted with the idea of buying a denim dress or have actually committed to the trend with a purchase. So, needless to say, we predict this piece is going to reach new heights over the next few months.

From Zara and Reformation, scroll on to shop our edit of the best denim dresses.

