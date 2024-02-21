I’m Not a Dress Person, But I’m Making an Exception for This Chic Spring Style

By Natalie Munro
published

Spring is just around the corner, but I'm already spotting so many people styling the new-season's favorite fabric on repeat right now. Everywhere I look fashion people are donning denim. From the playful double-denim looks I spotted during London Fashion Week to the newest trending jean shape, like barrel legs, the style set are backing the springtime staple early this year.

denim dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

To get into the spirit, I'm also hopping aboard, but instead of adding yet another pair of jeans to my wardrobe, I'm opting for the one-and-done denim dress that I've noticed cropping up more and more recently to see me through the next few months in style whilst venturing a little out of my fashion comfort zone.

denim dress

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

It's no surprise we've seen denim dresses hit the streets over the past few weeks, as the S/S '24 runway shows predicted a revival of the trend. Appearing across collections at David Koma and Sacai, denim dresses were styled with knee-high boots, strappy sandals, textured tights and smart lace-up flats, giving the much-loved fabric a refresh for spring whilst delivering a healthy dose of styling inspiration in the process.

denim dress

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Koma)

Further cementing the relevance of denim dresses, over the past week several members of the Who What Wear UK team have either flirted with the idea of buying a denim dress or have actually committed to the trend with a purchase. So, needless to say, we predict this piece is going to reach new heights over the next few months.

From Zara and Reformation, scroll on to shop our edit of the best denim dresses.

SHOP THE DENIM DRESS TREND:

Amory Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Amory Denim Midi Dress

This elegant dress would style well with Mary Janes.

Denim Midi Shirt Dress
COS
Denim Midi Shirt Dress

This longline dress is perfect for winter-to-spring styling.

Z1975 Midi Denim Dress
Zara
Midi Denim Dress

Dress up with heels or style with your favourite colorful sneakers.

HAIKURE, + Net Sustain Tatum Two-Tone Denim Mini Dress
Haikure
+ Net Sustain Tatum Two-Tone Denim Mini Dress

This two-tone minidress does all of the hard work for you.

Kendi Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Kendi Denim Midi Dress in Bleu

A denim dress will work to keep you warm on those early spring days.

Amber Denim Dress
Free People
Amber Denim Dress

Wear with knee-high boots now before graduating to delicate flats come summer.

LOEWE, Oversized Chain-Embellished Denim Mini Shirt Dress
Loewe
Oversized Chain-Embellished Denim Mini Shirt Dress

This casual dress is perfect for easy weekend wear.

Denim Midi Dress
Co
Denim Midi Dress

I love the paneling on this one.

denim dress
Sézane
Aluzie Dress

This relaxed cut perfectly toes the line between smart and casual.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG, Perla Denim Dress
Diane Von Furstenberg
Perla Denim Dress

The dramatic collar elevates the feel of this denim dress.

Loeb Denim Dress
Reformation
Loeb Denim Dress

Throw on a denim jacket to being a springtime twist to double denim.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

