Sienna Miller Is My Fall Style Muse––These Are the 6 Classic Items She Wears on Repeat
I have to admit, I'm not usually one to be inspired by celebrity's outfits––but Sienna Miller is an exception (along with Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, of course). There's something about the OG boho babe that makes me want to be more Sienna. And she's one of the few A-listers I would like to see out and about getting papped more often, just so I can see what she's wearing. Luckily, lately, Sienna has been out and about regularly. And it's perfect timing to see what the star has been shopping for autumn. After studying all of her recent red carpet and off-duty looks, I would like to think I've decoded the six steps to achieving Sienna Miller's new season capsule wardrobe––and it just so happens to include a sprinkling of Chloé autumn/winter 2024 ruffles, the most-loved bag of the year and the key print you most likely already own.
With this in mind, I'm going to be updating my classic capsule wardrobe with this Sienna-approved edit, and once you see the six items, you will too. Consider this your guide on how to dress like one of the best style icons Britain has to offer.
See Sienna Miller's Autumn Capsule Wardrobe :
1. Barrel Leg Jeans
Style Notes: I've been on the fence about barrel jeans––I'm 5' 5" so wasn't sure if they would suit me––but Sienna and I are the same height (the only thing we probably have in common) so now I'm convinced. I love how she's added a heel to show off the exaggerated silhouette and kept the look polished with a structured blazer. But I would also style them with a jumper and loafers.
2. Ruffle Dress
Style Notes: Boho is well and truly back, and Sienna has already been spotted in Chloe's spring/summer 2025 collection with this floaty ruffle dress. Although skipping a season, Sienna has translated the look for autumn by adding glossy knee-high boots. And considering us mere mortals won't be wearing boho dresses on the red carpet, for everyday, just add a suede or leather jacket.
3. Suede Bag
Style Notes: Sienna has updated the classic wardrobe staples––a blazer and blue jeans––with the addition of a suede bag, aka the bag of the season. No matter your style, desired bag size or budget, they're quite literally everywhere right now so you're bound to find the one. I've saved you having to start the search...
4. Leather Jacket
Style Notes: The humble leather jacket may not be anything new, but naturally Sienna has made it infinitely more cool by zipping up over yet another boho dress. Opt for cropped lengths and bomber shapes to achieve the look and switch the wedges for tall boots to make it more daytime-appropriate.
5. Leopard Print Trousers
Style Notes: Unless you've been living sans social media, you will have noticed that leopard print is a thing once again. Synonymous with autumn/winter months, Sienna shows an easy way to style it––enter: leopard trousers and jeans. Make like the A-lister and keep it classy by styling with neutral separates.
6. Trench Coat
Style Notes: Whenever I think of Sienna's outfits (more often than ever recently) I always see a trench coat. The Burberry poster girl has always nailed effortless ways to style the classic style, and this season is no different. As seen here, a cosy cashmere knit and belted tailored trousers will do the trick.
