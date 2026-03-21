Before you say anything, yes, I'm aware that plenty of people wear flip-flops in Malibu. However, as much as the iconic beach town is synonymous with chill surf culture, it's just as well-known for upscale shopping and classy restaurants (I'm looking at you, Nobu). Therefore, you'll typically witness outfits in Malibu that align with both ends of the spectrum: bikini tops and denim cutoffs on one side, and sundresses and heels on the other. If you're somewhere in between, however, you'll appreciate the casual yet chic outfit Shay Mitchell just wore in Malibu.
Photographed during some downtime on the set of the Baywatch reboot, Mitchell wore a sunny yellow tank top, classic straight-leg jeans, and white slide sandals. Her shoes fall somewhere between beachy and elegant, so they'll never look out of place no matter where she is in the 90265. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar pairs of shoes.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.