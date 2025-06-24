Sorry, But Jeans Look Downright Dated in the Face of These 7 Classier Pant Trends

Denim will never truly depart from our closets, but it definitely takes a back seat during the hottest months of the year. Right now, we're setting aside our jeans not only because they feel too thick and heavy for the summer months but also because, aesthetically, they're no longer the freshest and most forward thing you can wear. (Sorry!)

Instead, I'm starting to see a number of trending pant styles that are so much more sophisticated and trend-forward than any pair of jeans. Suddenly, all the chic women I know are wearing styles like tailored silk bias-cut pants, kick-flare silhouettes, and beach-ready drawstring pairs that look way comfier than denim jeans and are far chicer too. My fashion friends in Paris, New York, and London are already all over these new summer 2025 pant trends, and I plan to follow their lead.

The pants in this list hit all the categories that matter most this summer: elevated, chic, and easy to wear. Scroll on to shop my favorites for summer—I know I will be.

Silk Bias-Cut Pants

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. Look for pairs that are cut on the bias for an ultra-flattering fit.

Loretta Silk Pants
EAVES
Loretta Silk Pants

Bias Satin Pants, Pearl
Almada Label
Bias Satin Pants

Demi Pant
Jenni Kayne
Demi Pant

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Kick-Flare Pants

Andrea Ricci wearing kick-flare pants.

(Image credit: @andrea___ricci)

More timeless than capris, more wearable than cigarette pants—kick-flare pants are the style that's just right, especially when you consider that the viral pairs from High Sport and Donni are made from comfortable knitted materials.

Twilight Pants
Frankies Bikinis
Twilight Pants

Banana Republic, Mid-Rise Cotton Capri
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Cotton Capri

Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Fit Pants
Faithfull
Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Fit Pants

Genie Pants

@oumaymaboumeshouli wearing the balloon pant trend.

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Genie pants are the surprising new trend taking the summer by storm. First seen on the Chloé S/S 25 runway, the balloon-shaped pants are finally finding their way onto the street, where fashion people are wearing them with pretty flats and sandals, especially for an off-grid vacation moment.

Cropped Fluid Pants in Crêpe De Chine
Chloé
Fluid Pleated Pants

Chloé, Silk Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants
MANGO
Floral-Print Balloon Pants

Zw Collection Bubble Hem Pants
Zw Collection
Bubble Hem Pants

Eyelet-Trim Pants

Lizzy Hadfield wearing embroidered pants.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Eyelet and broderie anglaise details are the pretty trend that's everywhere again this summer, and now that we're seeing the trend play out IRL, pants with cutout and scalloped trimming on the hems are emerging as the coolest way to style eyelet right now.

Selena Mual wearing scallop-trim pants.

(Image credit: @selenamual)

Embroidered Trousers
Maje
Embroidered Trousers

Damson Madder, Martina Embroidered Trousers
Damson Madder
Martina Embroidered Trousers

Everlane, The Lace Trim Pant
Everlane
The Lace Trim Pant

Cigarette Trousers

Kelsey Merritt wearing cigarette pants.

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

Forget all other trouser trends—cigarette pants are ultimately the only style that matters at the moment, if not for all of 2025. With their high-rise, slim, and tailored fit, they look especially chic with court shoes and point-toe flats that up their sophistication even more.

Low-Rise Slim Pants
Toteme
Low-Rise Slim Pants

Pants With a High Waist
ZARA
Pants With a High Waist

Straight Everywhere Ponte Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
Straight Everywhere Ponte Ankle Pant

Capris

Emma Leger wearing capri pants.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Yes, capris are still very much going strong for summer '25, and even though they're not "new," they're finally hitting the mainstream in a way that makes them much more widely accepted than controversial. They're basically a wardrobe basic at this point!

Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants

Miaou Emma Capris
Miaou
Emma Capris

Neoprene Capri Legging
Commando
Neoprene Capri Legging

Striped Pants

Courtney Grow wearing High Sport striped pants.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Even minimalists are tapping into summer's statement-pant trend, and that's how you know it's time to have a little more fun in the pant department. Whether it's the viral High Sport candy cane–striped pants or a pair of easy drawstring pull-on pants, colorful stripes are here to add a dose of fun to our summer wardrobes.

Monikh Dale wearing striped pants.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Staud Pico Pants
Staud
Pico Pants

Cotton Poplin Pull-On Pant
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Pull-On Pant

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

