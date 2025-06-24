Sorry, But Jeans Look Downright Dated in the Face of These 7 Classier Pant Trends

Denim will never truly depart from our closets, but it definitely takes a back seat during the hottest months of the year. Right now, we're setting aside our jeans not only because they feel too thick and heavy for the summer months but also because, aesthetically, they're no longer the freshest and most forward thing you can wear. (Sorry!)

Instead, I'm starting to see a number of trending pant styles that are so much more sophisticated and trend-forward than any pair of jeans. Suddenly, all the chic women I know are wearing styles like tailored silk bias-cut pants, kick-flare silhouettes, and beach-ready drawstring pairs that look way comfier than denim jeans and are far chicer too. My fashion friends in Paris, New York, and London are already all over these new summer 2025 pant trends, and I plan to follow their lead.

The pants in this list hit all the categories that matter most this summer: elevated, chic, and easy to wear. Scroll on to shop my favorites for summer—I know I will be.

Silk Bias-Cut Pants

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. Look for pairs that are cut on the bias for an ultra-flattering fit.

Kick-Flare Pants

More timeless than capris, more wearable than cigarette pants—kick-flare pants are the style that's just right, especially when you consider that the viral pairs from High Sport and Donni are made from comfortable knitted materials.

Genie Pants

Genie pants are the surprising new trend taking the summer by storm. First seen on the Chloé S/S 25 runway, the balloon-shaped pants are finally finding their way onto the street, where fashion people are wearing them with pretty flats and sandals, especially for an off-grid vacation moment.

Eyelet-Trim Pants

Eyelet and broderie anglaise details are the pretty trend that's everywhere again this summer, and now that we're seeing the trend play out IRL, pants with cutout and scalloped trimming on the hems are emerging as the coolest way to style eyelet right now.

Cigarette Trousers

Forget all other trouser trends—cigarette pants are ultimately the only style that matters at the moment, if not for all of 2025. With their high-rise, slim, and tailored fit, they look especially chic with court shoes and point-toe flats that up their sophistication even more.

Capris

Yes, capris are still very much going strong for summer '25, and even though they're not "new," they're finally hitting the mainstream in a way that makes them much more widely accepted than controversial. They're basically a wardrobe basic at this point!

Striped Pants

Even minimalists are tapping into summer's statement-pant trend, and that's how you know it's time to have a little more fun in the pant department. Whether it's the viral High Sport candy cane–striped pants or a pair of easy drawstring pull-on pants, colorful stripes are here to add a dose of fun to our summer wardrobes.