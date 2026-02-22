Sorry, Naked Dresses—BAFTA’s Best Dressed Wore This Elegant Alternative Instead

Sorry, naked dresses—the A-list style set has had a change of heart. Swapping barely-there silhouettes for something far more refined, this evening’s chicest attendees embraced a head-to-toe trend that feels exponentially more elegant—and, crucially, wearable.
Stepping out in a floor-grazing design cut from glossy satin, Sadie Sink tapped into the elegant dress trend that dominated the BAFTA red carpet. While subtle in tone, the fabric’s natural luminosity brought a radiance to her ensemble, elevating the pared-back palette into in a fuss-free way.
Likewise championing the graceful fabrication, Carey Mulligan opted for a deep navy satin gown that cascaded elegantly past her feet. The fluid drape created a beautifully elongated silhouette void of excess frills or embellishments.
Skimming the body without clinging too tightly, satin offers a flattering, comfortable alternative to the naked dress trend that has dominated red carpets in recent years. It still highlights the figure, but with a more grown-up sensibility.
Seen in a spectrum of shades across the London red carpet this afternoon, the trend was styled with a similarly restrained approach: minimal jewellery and an emphasis on letting the fabric speak for itself.
Inspiring my own formalwear mood board, this is the elegant dress trend I’ll be turning to next. Read on to shop the chicest satin styles available now.
Shop Satin Dresses:
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Mango
Satin Camisole Dress
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Satin Asymmetric Sleeve Midi Dress
Style these with strappy heels or ground them with a knee-high boot.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.