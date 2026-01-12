From Airport to Evening, This Celeb-Approved Reformation Knit Works For Almost Any Occasion

I'm pretty open to most things style-wise—10 years in the fashion industry will leave you with little room for surprises—but today, I was genuinely taken aback when I spotted Amanda Seyfried making the case for the navy jumper in one's evening rotation.
Styling the cult-favourite Reformation Jadey Jumper (£298) sans trousers and with tall, pointed-toe heels, Amanda had me reconsidering the boundaries of what I would have once decreed one of my wardrobe's more boring buys. Not your average chunky knit, the Jadey jumper utilises a deep V-neck cut, which shows just enough décolletage to add lightness and elegance, whilst the oversized fit means that the hem falls to the thighs, almost like it was always meant to double as a dress. Swap trainers for pumps and add a chic bag, à la Amanda, and suddenly your slouchy favourite feels more poised than ever.
Yes, I'll be calling on this new jumper styling formula once the weather begins to warm, but until then, I'm taking inspiration from Amanda's second outing with the knit. Touching down in the roomy jumper, Amanda styled the same knit with mid-wash jeans, a white tee and trainers as she pulled into the airport last week.
In a rich navy hue, this jumper was already imbued with a certain depth that makes dressing it up feel much more natural. Meanwhile, the cashmere composition lends it a luxurious energy. If you want to welcome a navy cashmere knit into your evening rotation, but you're not ready to go full leg-baring? Pair it with sleek satin trousers or layer it over a lace-trimmed slip dress for an equally chic effect.
If you’re feeling inspired, scroll on to shop the Reformation Jadey Jumper, plus our edit of Reformation's other best knits below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.