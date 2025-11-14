Everywhere I Go in London, the Coolest People Are Wearing This Navy Jumper

Now that the coldest season has taken hold, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the knitwear trends emerging across London. As I’ve been scouting out the city dwellers' wardrobes, one thing keeps catching my eye: the chicest Londoners are all gravitating towards the same navy jumper, and it’s not the one you might expect.
Rather than reaching for the classic crew-neck—forever reliable but a touch predictable—the style set has collectively shifted toward a navy V-neck silhouette. With its clean, plunging line, the V-neck flashes just a hint of décolletage, giving this knit a refined, elevated feel without losing any of its effortlessness.
Rendered in rich, timeless navy (a shade already dominating the season), this jumper naturally pairs with everything from slouchy jeans to sharp tailoring. It’s versatile, polished and naturally cool—no wonder it’s become the knit Londoners can’t stop wearing.
And while the city’s fashion crowd got there first, retailers are quickly catching on. From Reformation’s much-loved Jadey jumper to Uniqlo’s sleek merino version, there are already plenty of covetable options hitting the shelves.
Read on to discover the chicest navy V-neck jumpers worth adding to your winter wardrobe.
Shop Navy V-Neck Jumpers:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation's Jadey cashmere knit is a fashion person's favourite.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
Shop this while it's on sale.
Uniqlo
100% Merino V Neck Jumper
The ultra-fine 100% merino wool ensures a cosy finish.
Navygrey
The Relaxed V
While I love this in the dark navy, it also comes in a chic shade of red.
Mango
Fine-Knit V-Neck Sweater
Layer this over a white tee or style this on its own.
Whistles
Navy Cashmere V Neck Knit
This comes in petite and regular sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Beth Regenerative Wool V-Neck
Style this with denim for an easy and chic day-to-day look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.