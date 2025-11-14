Everywhere I Go in London, the Coolest People Are Wearing This Navy Jumper

Navy v-neck jumpers are taking over London—discover the chicest styles to shop right now.

Collage of Poppy Nash and Lizzy Hadfield wearing navy v-neck jumpers with jeans.
(Image credit: @poppynash, @lizzyhadfield)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

Now that the coldest season has taken hold, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the knitwear trends emerging across London. As I’ve been scouting out the city dwellers' wardrobes, one thing keeps catching my eye: the chicest Londoners are all gravitating towards the same navy jumper, and it’s not the one you might expect.

Rather than reaching for the classic crew-neck—forever reliable but a touch predictable—the style set has collectively shifted toward a navy V-neck silhouette. With its clean, plunging line, the V-neck flashes just a hint of décolletage, giving this knit a refined, elevated feel without losing any of its effortlessness.

Who What Wear Managing Editor Poppy Nash wears a navy v-neck jumper and with black jeans.

(Image credit: @poppynash)

Rendered in rich, timeless navy (a shade already dominating the season), this jumper naturally pairs with everything from slouchy jeans to sharp tailoring. It’s versatile, polished and naturally cool—no wonder it’s become the knit Londoners can’t stop wearing.

Influencer @lizzyhadfield wears a navy v-neck jumper with white jeans and dark brown loafers.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

And while the city’s fashion crowd got there first, retailers are quickly catching on. From Reformation’s much-loved Jadey jumper to Uniqlo’s sleek merino version, there are already plenty of covetable options hitting the shelves.

Read on to discover the chicest navy V-neck jumpers worth adding to your winter wardrobe.

Shop Navy V-Neck Jumpers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
  • shoe color trends for fall 2025 in a collage of women's outfits
    If I See You Wearing One of These 6 Specific Shoe Colors, I Know You're a Fashion Person

    IYKYK.

  • Alyssa Brascia with volumized hair.
    I Have Fine Hair, But These 13 Volumizing Sprays Gave Me Blowout-Level Body

    The higher the hair…

You might also like
View More ▸